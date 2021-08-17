DeMOTTE — Adjacent to the finish of the Rotary Ramble 5K Walk and Run and in the shadow of the Fairchild House, a series of smaller “races” were held just after the main race.
Running in four categories by age, the children participated in “Fun Runs” in which where they finished wasn’t as important as if they had fun running. The categories were 2 and 3 years old; 4 and 5; 6 and 7; and 8 and up.
Under the guidance of Kankakee Valley High School boys’ cross country and boys’ track coach Tim Adams, the young racers took to the courses and ran through the grass and into a finish “gate” just like their older counterparts.
The distance grew with each race and each runner wore a numbered bib just like the older racers. Each bib bore the number one which many of the kids were quick to proudly point out. Some of the runners were sons and daughters of those competing in the Ramble, others were siblings and children of volunteers or spectators while some were just there to run for fun.
In addition to the numbered bib, each racer received a blue ribbon and a snack bag and drink, courtesy of McDonald’s of DeMotte.