WHEATFIELD — On Monday, Nov. 29, Kankakee Valley multi-sport athlete Taylor Schoonveld signer her National Letter of Intent to attend Indiana University at Bloomington to join the track team after verbally committing to the Hoosiers the previous week.
The senior holds the school records in both the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and in the 300-meter hurdles (58.69 seconds). Schoonveld finished third in the high jump and sixth in the 300 hurdles at last year’s state meet and hopes to improve on both this year. She was seventh in the high jump as a freshman. There was no track season during her sophomore year due to the pandemic.
Schoonveld also plays soccer and basketball and is a standout in those sports as well but really excels at track and field.
Schoonveld plans to major in either exercise science or kinesiology and has expressed an interest in becoming an athletic trainer. She wanted to stay somewhat close to home, and to that end, she visited both Purdue and IU this fall before deciding she was a better fit as a Hoosier.
She will most likely concentrate on the high jump in college but may take on the heptathlon, as well, to take advantage of her natural all-around athleticism.
Schoonveld is hungry for that elusive state title in high jump and would like to step it up in the hurdles, as well. Both are within her grasp as she comes into the season as she is well ahead in both endeavors of the majority of her anticipated competitors. She is ranked first in the state among returning high jumpers and fourth among returning 300-meter hurdlers.
She is expected to contribute heavily in the spring to the Lady Kougars’ point totals in every meet. Last spring, Kankakee Valley won its first Northwest Crossroads Conference title with Schoonveld winning both hurdles races, the high jump and anchoring the winning 4x400-meter relay team.
“She is, without question, one of the finest all-around athletes in KVHS history,” said KV girls’ track coach Lane Lewallen.