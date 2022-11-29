MOROCCO — Kankakee Valley cruised to a team title at the annual North Newton wrestling invitational on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Kougars finished 5-0, with wins over Hebron (75-6), Tri-County (72-6), River Forest (57-24), North Newton (57-24) and Faith Christian (49-22).
Five wrestlers finished undefeated in the tournament, with Cole Solomey (138 pounds), Caleb Solomey (145), Noah Sessions (152), Darin Adams (182) and Zachary Dodson (220) all going 5-0.
The Kougars return to action Saturday when they participate in the Valpo Super Duals in Valparaiso.