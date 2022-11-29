5 go 5-0

Five wrestlers finished undefeated in the North Newton tournament last week, with Cole Solomey (138 pounds), Caleb Solomey (145), Noah Sessions (152), Darin Adams (182) and Zachary Dodson (220) all going 5-0.

MOROCCO — Kankakee Valley cruised to a team title at the annual North Newton wrestling invitational on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Kougars finished 5-0, with wins over Hebron (75-6), Tri-County (72-6), River Forest (57-24), North Newton (57-24) and Faith Christian (49-22).

