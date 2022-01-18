WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley claimed second place at its own boys’ swimming invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The Kougars had 114 points to finish behind champion Lowell (193). A total of seven teams competed in the annual event.
Luke Bristol had KVHS’s lone first-place finish, winning the 100-yard breaststroke. Teammate Preston Kritlow was 10th. Bristol was also second in the 500-yard freestyle (with Chase Brown fifth) and the 200 free relay team of Thomas Ketchem, Coen Murray, Garrett Zimmer and Brown finished second.
Third-place finishers included Brock Martin in the 50 freestyle (with Ketchem fifth) and the 400 free relay team of Ketchem, Tim Stidham, Murray and Zimmerman. Stidham was fourth in the 200 individual medley (with Carson Hines ninth), Zimmerman placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (with Stidham fifth) and the 200 medley relay foursome of Martin, Bristol, Zimmer and Brown finished fourth.
Brown was fourth in the 200 free (with Murray fifth).
KVHS takes pair from Michigan City
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley used its depth to complete a sweep of Michigan City in girls’ and boys’ swim action on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The boys’ team managed to pick up four first-place finishes and five seconds to beat the Wolves, 101-78.
Winners for KVHS included Chase Brown in the 200-yard freestyle where he finished with a personal best. Teammates Carson Hines (third) and Preston (Kritlow fourth) also competed.
Luke Bristol was first in the 500 freestyle, with Hines second and Kyle Chapman third, and the 200-yard free relay team of Brown, Brock Martin, Thomas Ketchem and Bristol also finished first.
The 400 freestyle relay squad of Garret Zimmerman, Coen Murray, Tim Stidham and Ketchem claimed first with KV’s second entry of Gabe Bristol, Ethan Kelly, Kritlow and Hines placing second.
Runner-up finishers included the 200 medley relay team of Martin, Bristol, Zimmerman and Brown; Martin in the 50 freestyle; Xavier De La Paz Marino in diving (with Nikolai De La Paz Marine third); Martin in the 100 backstroke (with Kelly third and Kritlow fourth); and Bristol in the 100 breaststroke (with Gabe Bristol third and Brown fourth).
The Lady Kougars, meanwhile, won eight events on their way to a 117-38 dominance of the Wolves.
First-place finishers for KVHS included two-time individual champion Kaitlyn Santaguida, who won the 200-yard freestyle event as well as the 100 free. Teammate Lilly VanLoon was third in the 200 free and Maddie Lee-Whited finished fourth.
Bri Castle was second in the 100 free with Jo Jo Short third.
Allie Rushmore was the 500 freestyle champion (with VanLoon second and Hailey Adcock third), Emily Nannenga was first in diving (with Lyndsey Sipe fourth) and Bri Castle was first in the 100 backstroke (with Short third and Lee-Whited fourth).
KV also won all three relay events, with the 200 medley relay team of Castle, Rylee Swafford, Santaguida and Rushmore earning a title (with Short, Ava Pearson, VanLoon and Grace Winkler second); the 200 free team of Santaguida, Jade Brown, Swafford and Rushmore finishing first (with Winkler, Pearson, Adcock and Lee-Whited second); and the 400 free team of Brown, Perason, Short and Castle also winning (with Adcock, Lee-Whited, Winkler and VanLoon second).
Swafford was second in the 100 breaststroke (with Winkler third), Rushmore was second in the 50 free (with Swafford third and Adcock fourth) and Brown was second both the 200 Im and 100 butterfly.