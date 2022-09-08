Running game propels Kougars

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

KVHS sophomore Marco Castro and his teammates generated 220 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Friday’s win at South Bend Washington.

SOUTH BEND — Kankakee Valley had five different players reach the end zone in its 41-0 rout of host South Bend Washington in Friday, Sept. 2.

The Kougars took the lead on a 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter by Maddox Griffey, then scored three TDs in the second quarter to build a 28-0 at halftime.

