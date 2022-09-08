SOUTH BEND — Kankakee Valley had five different players reach the end zone in its 41-0 rout of host South Bend Washington in Friday, Sept. 2.
The Kougars took the lead on a 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter by Maddox Griffey, then scored three TDs in the second quarter to build a 28-0 at halftime.
Logan Parks had an 18-yard scoring run, Marco Castro added a 5-yard TD run and Louden Fugett returned a punt 43 yards for a score.
Kicker Evan Misch converted all four of his extra-point kicks in the first half and finished 5 of 6 in the game.
Fugett’s 18-yard pass reception from quarterback Diego Arroyo made the score 35-0 in the third quarter and the rest of the game was playing under a running clock.
Brayden Swallow’s 1-yard burst into the end zone early in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for KV, which has won two in a row.
Parks led the offense with 145 yards on 21 carries and a score. The Kougars (2-1) had 245 total yards to just 94 for South Bend Washington (0-3) and converted 5 of 7 third-down plays to keep drives alive.
Defensively, Connor Roach had six tackles and Caden Vanderhere and Gabe Kistler had fumble recoveries.
KV returns to action Friday, Sept. 9 when it travels to North Newton for a non-conference contest. The Spartans are off to an 0-2 start.
South Bend Washington will remain home to face Elkhart Friday.