HIGHLAND — Portage was the surprising winner of the annual Highland Boys’ Basketball Holiday Hoopfest on Dec. 28-30.
The Indians (8-1) opened the tournament with a 50-42 win over Kankakee Valley, one of the tournament’s favorites. They continued their march with wins over Munster (42-28) and Hammond Morton (49-37) for their first title in the event.
Portage’s win over Munster in the tournament semifinal avenged a Nov. 27 51-37 loss to the Mustangs. The Indians are riding an eight-game win streak into the new year.
KVHS, meanwhile, finished 2-1 in the tournament, beating Lighthouse CPA, 81-63, in the semifinal before routing Hanover Central, 55-42, for fifth place among the eight teams that participated.
In its loss to Portage, KV welcomed back senior Nick Mikash, who missed the previous four games. However, the Indians used a 17-7 start to take an early lead and held on for the eight-point win.
The Kougars (7-2) did cut the lead to four points in the fourth quarter after falling behind by as much as 15 points in the second.
Senior Luke Andree led KV with 16 points, knocking down 7 of 14 shots. He had a pair of 3-point baskets. Sophomore Cam Webster had 15 points and three steals and Mikash had seven points and three assists in his return.
Junior Hayden Dase also had three assists.
Webster had a career night in KV’s 81-63 rout of Lighthouse CPA in a Dec. 29 semifinal at Highland. The 6-2 shooting guard poured in 41 points on 14 of 20 shooting, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range. He was 6 of 6 from the free throw line and added two assists and two steals.
The Kougars sizzled from the field early, scoring a season-best 31 points in the first quarter to take a 31-16 lead. That lead would grow to 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Contributing offensively were Mikash with 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting and Dase with 12 points. Senior Will Sampson added seven points, seven rebounds and four assists and Mikash had 10 boards with three assists. Dase had a team-high 11 rebounds and four assists.
The Kougars hit 57% of their shots (29 of 51), including 11 of 20 from 3-point territory.
In the fifth-place game on Dec. 30, KV got off to another fast start, using an 18-0 run to take a 30-18 lead by halftime against Hanover Central. The Kougars would coast to a 55-42 victory.
KV had another strong performance shooting the ball, finishing 55% from the floor. Sampson had 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting and Webster added 13 points and four assists. Mikash had 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals and Dase added three steals with six boards.
Highland Holiday Hoopfest
Dec. 28-30 Results
First/Second Rounds
Hammond Morton 58, Hanover Central 49
Highland 67, Whiting 35
Hanover Central 61, Whiting 25
Hammond Morton 57, Highland 40
Portage 50, Kankakee Valley 42
Munster 76, Lighthouse CPA 67
Kankakee Valley 81, Lighthouse CPA 63
Portage 42, Munster 28
Final Round
7th-8th — Lighthouse CPA 97, Whiting 34
5th-6th — Kankakee Valley 55, Hanover Central 42
3rd-4th — Munster 65, Highland 44
1st-2nd — Portage 49, Hammond Morton 39