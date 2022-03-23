WHEATFIELD — In conjunction with the winter sports awards, the underclassmen of Kankakee Valley were also honored with certificates, jacket letters and numbers, and, in some cases, special trophies.
For boys’ basketball, freshman awards were as follows: Bradie Ellenwood as Most Improved; Gavin Joy as Best Defender; Brady Sampson as Most Outstanding Player and Alex Lindberg as the Kougar Kharacter Award.
At the junior varsity level for the boys, Ethan Ehrhardt was Most Improved, Eli Deardorff was Best Defender, Bobby LaLonde was Mr. Hustle and Jake Anderson received the “Give the Varsity Fits” award. Jeremiah Jones was named Best Defender.
For girls’ basketball, C-team awards went to Haley Anderson for Mental Attitude; Lysette Merket as Most Improved; and Audrey Campbell for Best Energy.
At the JV level, Ava Dase was honored for Mental Attitude, Olivia Plummer as Most Improved and Sarah Biedron for Best Energy for the Kougars.
For JV cheerleading, Lena Martinez was named Most Spirited, Gianna Grande was Most Dedicated and Uxue Gonzalez was Most Improved. Additionally, Haley Scoleri was honored for Best Stunts, Ashlyn Uylaki for Best Jumps and Maddie Mills as Best Tumbler. Scoleri and Uylaki also received Captain Stars.