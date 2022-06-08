Emily Nannega and Tay Schoonveld from Kankakee Valley High School performed very well at the state track and field meet, according to information from Coach Lane Lewallen.
Nannega became KV’s first outdoor state champion in decades by winning the high jump with a school record of 5-10, capping off a record-breaking junior season.
Schoonveld jumped 5-7 to get third place and giving her five All-State career honors. The 17 points scored in the high jump placed then 17th as a team, one of the best finishes in the school’s history. Schoonveld also competed in the 300 hurdles at state.