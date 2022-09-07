Prep Girls Soccer
Lady Kougars
suffer loss No. 1 at Lowell
LOWELL — Lowell’s defense clamped down on Kankakee Valley’s scorers in the second half to rally from a 1-0 deficit to beat the Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Kougars, 3-1, in girls’ soccer action on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
KV’s Ella Carden scored the game’s first goal in the first half, giving her team a 1-0 lead at halftime. But Lowell scored three unanswered goals in the second half to hand KV its first loss of the season.
With the loss, KV falls to 4-1 and 0-1 in the NCC.
Prep Cross Country
KVHS girls place
17th at Harrison
LAFAYETTE — Kankakee Valley placed 17th overall at the prestigious Harrison Invitational at Lafayette’s Tippecanoe Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The Kougars had 473 points, placing three runners among the top 100 racers. Junior Emma Bell earned a 34th-place finish in 20 minutes, 58 seconds and freshman teammate Faith Terborg was 47th overall in 21:37.
Sophomore Addie Johnson was 91st in 22:58 and senior Olivia Sheehy (153rd) and sophomore Keely Culbreth (172) rounded out the top five.
The Kougars return to action Sept. 10 when they travel to Lowell for the annual Bob Thomas Invitational.
Kougars finish
mid-pack at Lafayette
LAFAYETTE — Kankakee Valley High School boys’ cross country team placed 14th out of a field of 26 teams at the Harrison Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The effort brought many personal records or season bests for the Kougars.
“This is a typical team placement for us,” said coach Tim Adams, “particularly against some big programs; we look to this meet, however, mostly for the bigger field to bring out of us our best races for this point of the season.”
Eight of 11 runners notched a personal best, including KV’s front runner, junior Ethan Ehrhardt. His 16:54 marked his first time breaking the 17:00 mark and garnered a 26th-place finish.
“I thought that Ethan had a good chance today to crack the top 35 and grab a ribbon; his training has been on track for exactly that performance and he delivered.”
Ehrhardt’s previous best on any high school course was 17:24 last year.
Freshmen Matt Hoffman and Owen Sharp continued to earn notice at the start of promising high school careers as KV’s second and third scorers on the morning. Hoffman’s 18:09 marked a 37 second improvement while Sharp’s 19:02 effort earned him a 1:01 PR.
“I’m not surprised that our freshman had a good morning; each race brings more experience at how to pace a 5k. Demetrius De La Paz Marino was our ‘biggest loser’ of the morning, cutting off 1:25 (20:20) and even though Brayden Hanewich ran only modestly faster (21:06), he went out after it significantly faster in the first mile. They are all still learning,” Adams said.
Sophomore Luke Lukasik’s 19:13 effort (18 second PR) brought him across the finish line nearly three and a half minutes faster than last year.
“Luke was our tenth runner last year, after a entering high school with very little summer training. Since then, he’s found that more miles makes you faster. We knew last track season that he’d likely secure a top five spot for himself this fall.
“I thought that I’d see some competing for our number six and seven spots this year,” explained Adams. “It’s starting to heat up. Today, Brock Maple said, ‘Hey, don’t count me out!’ I’m excited to see what next week brings.”
Other KV efforts:
• Brock Maple (11), 19:34 (:07 PR);
• Nikolai De La Paz Marino (10), 19:47 (:18 PR);
• Xavier De La Paz Marino (12), 19:50 (1:16 SB);
• Ethan Kelly (11), 20:59.
The Kougars return to action Sept. 10 when they travel to Lowell for the annual Bob Thomas Invitational.
Prep Girls Golf
Kougars win 2 on the road
SCHERERVILLE — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team got a medalist round of 39 from its talented junior Brynlee DeBoard to easily win a triangular meet hosted by Griffith on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Kougars had a score of 171 to 249 for the Panthers at the Sherwood Golf Course in Schererville. Covenant Christian of DeMotte shot a combined score of 252.
Besides DeBoard, the Kougars got a 43 from Avarie Rondeau and a 44 from Lilly Van Loon. Allie Rushmore shot a 45 to finish the scoring and Kaelyn Lukasik shot a 53 for the fifth player score.
On Wednesday, the Kougars routed visiting Wheeler, 176-260, at Sandy Pines. DeBoard shot a 39 to lead all golfers and Van Loon had a 41.
Rushmore shot a 46 and Lukasik finished with.a 50. Rondeau shot a 51.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars fall twice
at tournament
PLYMOUTH — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team dropped a pair of matches at the Blueberry Classic Soccer Tournament in Plymouth on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The tournament is held in conjunction with the Blueberry Festival held each Labor Day in Plymouth.
KVHS had a chance to reach the finals, but dropped a 2-1 decision to Wawasee in the opening game.
The Warriors scored two goals on penalty kicks to subdue the Kougars.
Neither team scored in the first half. Finally with around 10 minutes left in the second half, a Warrior player was fouled by Kougar defenders in the penalty box, resulting in a PK for Wawasee.
With the score 1-0, KV would fight back. A cross from Blake Gonzalez found the Kougars in front of Wawasee’s net. Levi Herz would then find the back of the net off a Liam Ooms pass to tie the game at 1-1.
But with five minutes to go, another would was called inside the penalty box and Wawasee was able to convert the PK for the final score.
“This game was there for the taking,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “We had not given up a penalty kick to any opponent this year and those two we gave up today really hurt. The boys played their hearts out as they all know this is one we could have had.”
Gage Anderson had six saves in goal for KVHS.
KV then faced a strong Plymouth squad in the second game of the round-robin tournament, losing 10-0. The Indians scored eight goals in the first half to coast to victory.
Anderson had seven saves and backup goalie Tyler Luttrell made three as the Kougars fell to 0-8-1.
“This is a game we’ll want to put in the rear view window,” Jeftich said. “We were outmatched in this game, but it should not define the strides we have made in some of our recent games. We will take this as another learning experience for our young team, regroup and get ready for our upcoming conference game Wednesday.”
KV will face Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart on the road.
The Kougars fell 2-0 to Lowell on Aug. 31 in their NCC opener. The Red Devils had two goals in the first half then sat back on defense to hold KVHS scoreless.
Lowell would score on a pair of cross passes in the game’s first 25 minutes. KV’s best chance at a goal came when a shot by Herz from 25 yards out nearly found the net.
The Kougars dominated possession in the second half, but were denied a score. Their best chance came off a Gonzalez shot from the top of the 18-yard box that missed the far pots.
Anderson finished with five saves in net for KV.
“This is a game we should have shown better, particularly in the first half,” Jeftich said. “We allowed Lowell to play the way they wanted in that first half and they took advantage. The second half was more of what we are capable of playing. As a young team, we still need to learn to put two halves together. Once we can do that, we will start to see the results we are looking for.”
Prep Volleyball
KVHS knocks
off Highland, 3-0
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley won its first Northwest Crossroads Conference contest on Tuesday, Sept. 6, beating Highland in three games.
The Kougars (7-6 overall) won by 25-22, 25-18 and 25-18 scores, getting nine kills from senior Abby Grandchamp. Brooklyn Richie added five kills, nine digs and a team-high nine service aces.
Ava Koselke had four kills and three solo blocks and Ava McKim had 20 serve receptions with nine digs. Ava Dase had eight digs and 10 assists and Lilly Toppen had 12 assists and four digs.
Morgan Smith finished with six digs.
Lady Kougars
2nd at own invite
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley reached the championship game of its own volleyball invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3, beating Hebron and Winamac to set up a final against Merrillville.
The Pirates would eventually rally from a game down to beat KVHS, 2-1, to win the title. Merrillville won by 18-25, 28-26 and 15-7 scores. In the loss, Brooklyn Richie had a team-high nine kills and added two service aces with a solo block. She also led with 10 digs and had seven serve receptions. Abby Grandchamp added eight kills and Ava Koselke had three. Lilly Toppen had two aces and 12 assists and Ava Dase had eight assists and an ace. Lilly Jones added six digs and 10 serve receptions.
KV opened the day with a 2-0 victory over Hebron, winning by 25-11 and 25-20 scores.
Toppen had four aces and Faith Mauger had five kills. Koselke and Grandchamp had four kills each and Richie had six digs. Morgan Smith added four digs.
In the semifinals, the Kougars rolled over Winamac by 25-13 and 25-5 scores, getting 11 assists and four aces from Toppen. Richie had six aces and two kills and Dase added seven assists. Dase also had two aces and Koselke led with eight kills. Grandchamp had three kills and Richie had four digs.
Lady Kougars
fall to Andrean
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley lost its second straight Northwest Crossroads Conference contest on Thursday, Sept. 1, falling 3-0 to a talented Andrean squad at the Kougar Den.
The 59ers won by 25-12, 25-11 and 25-5 scores to remain unbeaten in the NCC. KVHS falls to 1-2 in league play.
Abby Grandchamp, Ava Koselke and Ava Dase had three kills each for KV. Brooklyn Richie added two service aces to go with 17 serve receptions and seven digs and Lilly Jones had two aces. Ava McKim had three its and 11 services receptions and senior Lilly Toppen had six assists at the setter’s spot. Dase had two assists.