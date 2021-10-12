WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley girls’ soccer team faced off in sectionals against a pair of Red Devil teams with mixed results in a tournament held at KV’s Fred Jones Stadium.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Lady Kougars won a nail-biter against the Lowell Lady Red Devils in which the evenly matched teams tied it up through two regulation and two overtime periods before ending in a shootout with the host Kougars coming out on top.
KV scored first after a penalty kick hit the crossbar but was astutely put back in by sophomore Ella Carden under five minutes into the game.
At the 16:25 mark of the first half, Lowell, taking advantage of a yellow-card on Taylor Schoonveld, seemed to even it up before it was called off for offside. Less than a minute later, however, Lowell did net the ball after another free kick. Cara Arndt converted the goal to tie it at one each and it stayed that way through the first half.
After the break, the Red Devils took the lead 2-1 on a goal by Emma DeHaan at the 37:05 mark. KV junior Kate Thomas quickly answered back with a booming goal of her own to again tie it up.
The rest of regulation was uneventful with neither team able to penetrate the other’s keeper. KV keeper Riley Kain had 10 saves in the game and the Lady Kougars took 26 shots with 17 of them on goal.
Two seven minute overtime periods were played following the elapse of regulation, but the score stayed knotted at 2-2, forcing a shootout.
Amelia Hoffman-Buczek went first for the Kougars but missed and was visibly distraught. Fortunately for her the first two Lowell kicks were also stopped or missed wide. Keely DeKock, Madi Myers and Kate Thomas would all net the ball for KV as their turns came up while Lowell’s Tiffani Martin and Emily Valdivia hit the goal before Arndt missed, giving KV the win.
That win propelled the Lady Kougars into the final on Saturday against West Lafayette, who easily beat Benton Central 9-1 in its opening game. West Lafayette was a tougher class of Red Devils, however. The final was tied after the first period at two each, giving hope for the home team, but West Lafayette netted three goals after the break to win the sectional and end KV’s season at 9-8.