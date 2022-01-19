MUNSTER — Even short-handed, Kankakee Valley’s girls’ basketball team got a key victory Saturday, Jan. 15 at Munster, setting up a battle with Andrean for the Northwest Crossroads Conference championship on Friday, Jan. 21.
The Lady Kougars (14-6, 3-1 in the NCC) hit 16 of 21 free throws, including 10 of 11 in the fourth quarter, to hold off the host Mustangs, 44-36.
KV outscored Munster, 13-4, in the fourth period. Juliet Starr, a sophomore guard, had all seven of her points in the quarter for the winners.
Lilly Toppen, a junior, had 11 points to lead KVHS’s effort and senior Marissa Howard added eight.
Starr and junior Laynie Capellari had seven points each.
Akaoma Odeluga had 12 points for the Mustangs, who fall to 6-8 and 2-2 in the NCC. Teammate Nikki Sullivan added eight points.
Andrean (13-6 overall) will likely travel to Wheatfield with a 4-0 league mark after it faced Lowell on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The Niners are defending champions, but will face a hostile crowd at KVHS on Friday. KVHS won league titles from 2016-2020.
Friday’s game will be Middle School Appreciation Night, allowing the athletic department to recognize the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade teams.
Lady Knights
get wins on back-to-back nights
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian won games number 14 and 15 on back-to-back evenings this past weekend, beating Heritage Christian, 63-25, on Friday, Jan. 14 and Frontier, 50-37, on Jan. 15.
Against Heritage Christian at home, the Lady Knights (15-3) jumped ahead 40-17 by hafttime to pick up the easy win. Junior Skylar Bos led all scorers with 24 points on 10 of 23 shooting and added five assists, three steals and four rebounds.
Freshman teammate Sophie Bakker was 7 of 14 from the floor — including 4 of 10 from 3-point range — to finish with 22 points. She added eight boards and three steals and senior Gwen Walstra had nine points.
Gabbi Zeilenga had 18 rebounds and three steals and Claire Bakker added eight boards and three assists.
The Knights traveled to Chalmers on Saturday, beating the Falcons in a much closer game. Frontier trailed just 28-24 at halftime before Covenant began to pull away in the second half.
Bos led the Knights with 16 points on 8 of 15 shooting to go with four assists. Zeilenga had 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists and Sophie Bakker added eight points with seven boards. Walstra also had eight points and 10 rebounds.