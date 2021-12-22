WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ basketball team fell to visiting Benton Central in an atypical trampling of 53-32 on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The home team was out of sync from the get-go, turning the ball over, one way or another, in each of their first five possessions. These included unnecessary fouls away from the ball, traveling and double-dribble.
KV finally managed to score midway through the period, but the output of the Class 3A, No. 3 Bison (12-0), specifically sophomore Sarah Glick and senior Tressa Senesac, was double that of the Lady Kougars as a team.
Senesac would lead all scoring with 19 points and Glick dropped in 16.
As in previous losses, the Kats struggled under pressure and unforced errors and turnovers sealed their fate. The Bison, on the other hand, seeming scored every possession, often with an inside out play that caused KV to focus on a player driving to the basket who then passed it back to a follower who was unguarded.
The Bison outscored KV in the first three quarters by double or over in the first two frames and triple in the third. The Lady Kougars finally mounted a small run in the fourth but just could not overcome the deficit.
Senior multi-sport stand-out Taylor Schoonveld provided the only stability for the team, scoring in each quarter to amass 12 points to lead the team.
Normally proficient scorer Kat Thomas managed seven points, but Lilly Toppen and Juliet Starr were held to just single 3-point baskets.
Kankakee Valley falls to 9-4 on the season.