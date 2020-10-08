WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer team is a step closer to playing for a Class 2A sectional championship on its home turf.
The Lady Kougars (7-8-0) avenged a regular season loss against Lowell (6-7-1) by collecting a 3-0 victory in the first round of the sectional on Tuesday night.
KV scored two goals in the first half, including one each by freshman Audrey Campbell and sophomore Kate Thomas.
Thomas would add another goal in the second half. Morgan Moslow, a senior, had an assist.
The Kougars advanced to Thursday night’s semifinal where Benton Central (9-4-1) awaited.
Twin Lakes and West Lafayette played in the other semifinal Thursday.
KV lost 2-1 to Lowell in a Northwest Crossroads Conference contest on Sept. 26.
“The girls just came as if they were on fire,” said KVHS coach Mica Serdar of his team. “They really wanted to send a statement to our opponents that that loss to them in the regular season was so hard for them to swallow. They really impressed me, and I have always been saying this season they can play with anyone if they show up. They are young and they have a hard time getting their legs back after games like this, but they will get there. They never give up and never stop.”
KV had 11 shots on goal and 18 shots total.
Goalkeeper Courtney Fox had eight stops in the net.