WOLCOTT — Kankakee Valley turned up the pressure in the second quarter to turn a close start to the game into a rout in its 66-33 win over host Tri-County Tuesday, Nov. 23.
In a season opener for both teams, the young Cavaliers stayed within striking distance of the more experienced Kougars after the first quarter, trailing just 17-13.
But KV’s half-court trapping defense created problems for TC, helping the Kougars blow the game open with a 17-5 run to take a 34-18 lead into halftime.
KV’s offense continued to pile up easy baskets in the third quarter, outscoring the Cavs, 26-7, to build a 60-25 bulge heading into the final quarter.
TC outscore the Kougars, 8-6, in a slower paced fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Cam Webster led the winners with a game-high 20 points. Senior Nick Mikash had 16 points and senior Luke Andree added nine. Junior big man Hayden Dase also had nine points. Webster had two of his team’s six 3-point baskets. He added seven assists. Mikash hit 8 of 9 shots and added eight rebounds and Dase had six boards and four assists.
Andree led with six steals and added two assists and senior Will Sampson had four steals for coach Bill Shepherd’s squad.
KV hit 51 percent of its shots from the floor (29 for 57), with Webster going 8 of 17 and Andree finishing 4 of 6.
The Kougars return to action Saturday, Dec. 4 when they host Kouts with a 5:30 p.m. JV start time. KVHS will celebrate 50 years of Kougar basketball that evening also.
KV JV blows out Cavaliers, 59-27
WOLCOTT — The Kankakee Valley junior varsity boys’ basketball team rebounded from a slow start to hand host Tri-County a 59-27 loss on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
It was the season opener for both teams.
The Kougars trailed 10-9 after the first quarter, but used a 10-0 spurt in the second to seize control, leading 19-10 at halftime.
They pushed that lead to 38-18 by the end of the third quarter and scored 21 points in the fourth.
Bryant DeBoard led KVHS coach Brett Walther’s squad with 16 points and Jeremiah Jones and Jacob Anderson added 12 apiece. Eli Deardorff had nine points and Ethan Ehrhardt chipped in eight.
KVHS returns to action Dec. 4 when it hosts Kouts.
Fast start gives Spartans
win at Covenant Christian
DeMOTTE — North Newton jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter to record a 58-45 season-opening victory over host Covenant Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The Spartans led 36-19 by halftime.
Sophomore forward Evan Gagnon had 17 points for the Spartans. He was 6 of 12 from the floor and knocked down three 3-point shots. He added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Sophomore teammate Kadyn Rowland had 16 points, knocking down 8 of 15 shots. He added five rebounds and two assists and Levi Church, a junior, had six rebounds and three steals.
The Spartans return to action Friday, Dec. 3 when they travel to Hebron. Covenant Christian travels to Kouts on Dec. 3.
Watch the Post-News for
pictures of the 50th-year
celebration of boys’ basketball at Kankakee Valley