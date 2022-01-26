WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley kept Lowell winless with a 65-33 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Kougar Den.
The Kougars (10-3, 2-1 in the NCC) raced to a 13-3 lead after the first period and had a 32-11 lead by halftime.
Lowell (0-14, 0-3) did cut the lead to 16 points late in the third period, using a 9-0 run to pull within 45-29. But the Kougars responded with their best quarter of the night, outscoring the Red Devils, 20-4, to pull away.
Seven players scored six or more points for KVHS, including a game-high 15 points from senior Nick Mikash. Senior Will Sampson added 11 points and senior Luke Andree had 10.
Senior Jamin Sills and juniors Colton Pribyl and Hayden Dase added seven points apiece. Dase had eight rebounds and Mikash added seven with four assists and Sampson had five rebounds.
Andree hit three of his team’s six 3-pointers to go with five rebounds, sophomore Cam Webster had five assists and senior Jeb Boissy added four assists off the bench.
The Kougars’ junior varsity team, meanwhile, got a nice conference victory on Saturday night against the visiting Lowell Red Devils.
KV was led in scoring by Eli Deardorff with 13 points. Jacob Anderson added a10 points of his own and Ethan Ehrhardt chipped in nine points. Bobby LaLonde had eight points, all coming in the fourth quarter.
Brady Sampson and Gabe Kistler rounded out scoring for the Kougars with six and five points, respectively.
KVHS returns to action Friday night in another conference matchup as it travels to Highland to take on the Trojans.
Saturday, January 22
North White
buries Knights
MONON — North White had three players score at least 21 points in its 89-46 rout of Covenant Christian of DeMotte on Jan. 22.
Senior Hunter Pogue hit 10 of 17 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for a game-high 25 points for the Vikings (6-3).
Senior teammate Nate Miller added 23 points on 10 of 14 shooting with five assists and senior Bentley Buschman had 21 points on 10 of 14 shooting with seven steals.
Sophomore Dane Hood added 10 points and Jeffrey Stevens had eight rebounds. Pogue had seven assists and five boards.
Friday, January 21
Shooting carries Rebels in win vs. Covenant
DeMOTTE — South Newton hit 61 percent of its shots in holding off host Covenant Christian of DeMotte, 62-55, on Friday, Jan. 21.
Senior guard Kayden Cruz hit 5 of 8 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, and finished 9 of 12 from the foul line to lead all scorers with 21 points. He added six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Senior teammate Cy Sammons was 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 13 points and brother Garrett added 10 points with three assists. Senior Will Smart had seven rebounds and two assists.
The Rebels (6-7) were 20 of 33 from the floor as a team. Covenant falls to 2-7 with the loss.
Tuesday, January 18
Spartans struggle to slow Hanover
MOROCCO — North Newton lost for the fourth time in five games, dropping a 76-50 decision to visiting Hanover Central on Jan. 18.
The Wildcats (6-7) led 17-8 after the first period and 34-25 at halftime. They would continue to push the lead into double figures throughout the second half.
Junior Michael Levy had 20 points for North Newton (3-7), while teammate Kaydn Rowland, a sophomore, added 13 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. He finished with five steals and three assists and junior Levi Church had three steals.
Sophomore Evan Gagnon had nine points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
KV cruises
past host Knox
KNOX — Kankakee Valley bounced out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter to cruise to a 58-44 win at Knox on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Kougars had three players finish in double figures, with sophomore Cam Webster scoring 15 points. Senior teammates Nick Mikash and Luke Andree had 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Kougars won despite hitting just 17 of 50 shots for 34%. They were 5 of 22 from 3-point range. Mikash did hit 7 of 9 free throws and added six rebounds and three steals.
Will Sampson had six boards and four assists, Webster added six rebounds and Andree had five boards. Junior Hayden Dase had eight rebounds and two steals.
— Compiled by
Harley Tomlinson