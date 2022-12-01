WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Athletic Department honored fall sports athletes with an awards program at the high school recently.
Athletes in football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, girls’ golf, boys’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ cross country and cheerleading were presented special awards and certificates by their respective coaches.
Earning cheer awards at the varsity level were Ella Stowers, Varsity Captain and Varsity Most Valuable; Avery Misch, Varsity Captain and the Leah Harper Award winner; Allison Tinnel, Varsity Best Stunts; Jocelyn Ewasiuk, Varsity Best Jumps; James Davis, Varsity Best Tumbler; and Nevaeh Phelan, Varsity Most Spirited.
JV cheer winners included Elise Brewster, JV Captain and Best Stunts; Leilani Brown, JV Captain and Best Jumps; Cindy Sayers, Best Tumbler; Adyson Feddeler, Most Spirited; Addison Hehr, Most Dedicated; and Maddy Hopper, Most Improved.
KV boys’ cross country coach Tim Adams recognized members of his squad, including semistate qualifier Ethan Ehrhardt, who was named team Most Valuable. Luke Bristol and Xavier De La Paz Marino shared the Captain Award; Matt Hoffman was Rookie of the Year; and Luke Lukasik was Most Improved.
Girls’ cross country runners to earn special awards were Emma Bell, Most Valuable; Olivia Sheehy, Captain Award; Faith Terborg, Rookie of the Year; and Keely Culbreth, Most Improved.
Varsity, JV and freshmen football players to earn awards from first-year coach Kirk Kennedy and his staff were Chase Armstrong, Varsity Offensive MVP; Caleb Deardorff, Varsity Defensive MVP; Louden Fugett, Varsity Special Teams MVP; Evan Misch, Varsity Most Valuable Lineman; Brayden Swallow, Varsity Most Improved; Graylee Weaver, Scout Team Player of the Year and JV Offensive MVP; Connor Roach, Scott Patrick Award; Edward Ritchie, JV Defensive MVP; Jaidyn Anderson, Freshman Offensive MVP; and Chris Scott, Freshman Defensive MVP.
Among special award winners in girls’ golf were state qualifier Brynlee DeBoard, Most Valuable; Lillian Van Loon, Kougar Pride Award; Avarie Rondeau, Most Improved; Molly Summers, Rookie of the Year; Katelyn Bakker, Ms. Clutch Award; Kaylee Anderson, Future Leader Award; and Allison Rushmore, Best Chipper.
Earning special awards in boys’ varsity and JV soccer were Nathan Duttlinger, Varsity Most Valuable; Levi Herz, Varsity Offense MVP; Brady Sampson, Varsity Defense MVP; Timothy Stidham, Varsity Mental Attitude; Patrick Hershman, Coaches Award; Liam Ooms, JV MVP Offense Award; Nikolas Nemcevic, JV MVP Defense Award; and Hunter Manns, JV Most Improved.
Girls’ soccer players presented awards were Kate Thomas, Varsity MVP and Varsity Offensive Player; Tori Cannon, Varsity Most Improved; Madilyn Myers, Varsity Defensive Player; Lindsey Stidham, JV Most Improved; Addison Drenth, JV MVP Defensive Player; and Haley Anderson, JV MVP Offensive Player.
Members of the boys’ tennis team to be honored were Jeremiah Jones, Varsity MVP; Luke Bayci, Varsity Most Improved; Zack Frieden, Double Up Award; Ethan Eeningenburg, JV Most Improved; Brock Martin, Leadership Award; Gabriel Bristol, Hustle Award; and Jimmy DeJesus, Resiliency Award.
Varsity, JV and freshmen volleyball team members to earn awards were Lilly Toppen, Varsity MVP; Ava Koselke, Varsity Most Improved; Gabrielle Diener, Varsity Rookie of the Year; Faith Mauger, Varsity Kougar Pride Award; Carly Bunce, JV MVP; Gabrielle Curless, JV Most Improved; Emmi Przbylski, JV Rookie of the Year; Grace Kelleher, JV Coaches Award; Danielle Gidley, Freshman MVP; Melanie Patino, Freshman Most Improved; Haylee Hase, Freshman Rookie of the Year; and Isabella Jonkman, Freshman Coaches Award.
Watch Next Week For More Pictures Of Award Winners.