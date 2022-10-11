RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior distance runner Tristen Wuetrich’s journey to the top of the podium is now complete.
After three straight top five finishes — including a runner-up finish as a sophomore in 2020 — Wuethrich captured his first Rensselaer Sectional title in dominating fashion on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Wuethrich used his familiarity with the home course to break free from Morgan Township senior Ty Ivanyo at the midway point of the race and cruise into the finish line in a blistering 16 minutes, 21 seconds. Ivanyo covered the course in 16:37.
The time represents the second best time for Wuethrich, who ran four seconds faster at the Lafayette Harrison Invitational last year. It was also over a half-minute faster than last year’s sectional time of 17:07, which was good enough for third place.
As a freshman in 2019, Wuethrich placed fifth in 17:35.
With Wuethrich setting the pace, Bomber teammates Tom and Oden Van Hoose followed with top 10 finishes in leading RCHS to a team title. Tom finished fifth overall in 17:14, while younger brother Oden was ninth in 17:37.
Jack Boer, a sophomore, was 11th in 17:39 and junior Trey Maciejewski finished 14th. The Bombers had five runners finish in the top 14, with runner-up Morgan Township putting its five in the top 22.
RCHS had 36 points to 53 for the Cherokees. Kankakee Valley was third with 60 points, followed by Kouts (104) and West Central (138). The top five teams and the top 10 individual runners not on qualifying teams advance to the regional round.
Also competing for the Bombers Saturday were Ethan Cook (19th) and Cade Rivera (20th).
KV junior Ethan Ehrhardt — who will return as a favorite to win a sectional title in 2023 — placed third in 16:50, with senior teammate Luke Bristol sixth in 17:26. Freshman Matthew Hoffman was 13th in 17:50, sophomore Luke Lukasik finished 18th in 18:15 and Xavier De La Paz Marino was 26th in 18:38 to push the Kougars into regional.
Owen Sharp was 27th for the Kougars and Brock Maple finished 39th.
Sophomore Hunter Drain was the top finisher for DeMotte Christian, placing fourth in 17:10. Freshmen Tanyon Bakker was 36th, Jaxson Peak finished 47th and Sam Kingma was 51st as the Knights fell a runner shy of competing for a regional qualifying spot.
Tristen Barricks, a senior, was South Newton’s top finisher in 15th place and North Newton’s Riley Warren was 31st overall.
Drake Fritz was 24th in leading West Central’s bid for a regional spot, with teammates Jacobie Mills (25th), Josiah Rodriguez (30th), Aiden Conley (34th) and Hayden Fritz (35th) also scoring for the Trojans.
Freshman standout Peyton Bucher of Morgan Township was the individual champion in the girls’ race, covering the course in 19:29. Anyssa Heinold of Kouts was second in 19:40.
KVHS junior Emma Bell, who competed for an individual title the past two seasons, finishing among the top three each year, placed seventh on Saturday in 20:19. Freshman teammate Faith Terborg was 10th in 20:42.
The Kougars placed four runners in the top 10 to secure a third-place finish. They had 94 points to finish ahead of DeMotte Christian (119) and the host Bombers (128), who qualified one year after losing 2021 sectional champion Amzie Maienbrook to graduation.
Morgan Township had five runners in the top 11 — including a 1, 3, 4 and 6 finish — to claim the team title with 25 points. Kouts was second with 41 points, putting four runners in the top nine.
Sophomore Audrey Korniak was Rensselaer’s top finisher in 21st place, with senior teammate Rheannon Pinkerman a step behind in 22nd place. Senior Audrey Davisson was 24th overall, Solcy Sanchez, a senior, placed 26th and Baylie Wuethrich — the twin sister of Tristen — placed 35th in her final sectional race..
Senior Elizabeth Knoth was 37th and sophomore Amy Hendrix placed 44th. Adding to KV’s final score were sophomore Addie Johnson (18th), freshman Lilly Culbreth (23rd) and senior Olivia Sheehy (36th). Keely Culbreth (43rd) also competed for the Kougars.
Sophomore Abbey Talarek was the first runners to finish for DeMotte Christian, placing 14th in 21:41, with senior teammate Gabbi Zeilenga just behind in 15th place in 21:44.
Sophomore Sophie Bakker was 27th for the Knights, followed by sister Claire Bakker (31st) and senior Hannah Frump (32nd).
Aubree Florian was 19th for South Newton in 22:10 and North Newton’ top runner was Kaitlyn Polish in 38th place.
A total of 66 runners competed in the girls’ race.