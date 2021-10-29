SOUTH BEND — South Bend St. Joseph’s defense snuffed out Kankakee Valley’s offensive attack in recording a 21-0 victory in a Class 4A Sectional 18 semifinal game Friday night.
The Indians (4-7) won the field position battle throughout the game, with the final touchdown coming on a pick-six by linebacker Austin Futa with the Kougars inside their own two-yard line with under five minutes remaining.
St. Joe will face sectional favorite New Prairie (9-2) next week. New Prairie beat Culver Academy, 23-7, Friday night.
The Indians, who were coming off a 15-14 upset of Logansport last week, had the only score in the first half vs. KV with Jack Tobolski scoring on a 23-yard run with 8:43 left in the first quarter.
St. Joe’s Alex Ortiz gave his team a 14-0 lead on a 42-yard scamper early in the third period. It came after the Indians picked off a Grant Stowers pass deep in their own territory.
It’s just the third time this season that St. Joe scored at least three touchdowns in a game. The Indians closed the regular season with a six-game losing streak, including a 35-0 loss to New Prairie on Sept. 17.
Tri-County ends season at 0-9
FRANKFORT — Tri-County’s season came to an end Friday with its 44-14 loss to Clinton Prairie.
The Cavaliers, who earned a first-round bye, finish the year at 0-9. The Gophers (6-4) advance to the Class A Sectional 42 championship game where they will face favored Carroll (8-3).
Carroll knocked Traders Point Christian (5-6) out of the tournament with its 25-7 victory.