WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley baseball program will hold a youth camp on Dec. 27, 29 and 30 at the Kankakee Valley auxiliary and main gyms.
The camp, which will be conducted by first-year KV varsity coach Jordan VanWienen, is open to students in grades first through eight grade. The cost is $25 per student, which includes a Kougar Baseball t-shirt.
Checks can be made out to the Kankakee Valley High School. Registration will be available at the door. No cash, please. Checks only.
The auxiliary gym will be the site for the camp on Dec. 27 from 2:30-4 p.m. for grades first through fourth and 4-5:30 p.m. for grades fifth through eighth. This first day will concentrate on defense and pitching.
The camp will move to the main gym on Dec. 29-30 from 2:30-4 p.m. for grades first through fourth and 4-5:30 p.m. for grades fifth through eighth. Day two instruction will include offensive drills such as bunting and base running and day three will feature competitions per grade level with prizes.
Campers will experience a fun, energetic learning environment with the high school players and coaching staff.
For more information, contact VanWienen by email at jovanwienen@kv.k12.in.us or by phone at (219) 863-1845.