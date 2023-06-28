WHEATFIELD – As school wound down this year, in addition to the varsity players featured previously, the underclassmen also were given kudos for their contributions to Kankakee Valley spring sports.
In baseball, JV awards went to Declan Murr as JV Offensive MVP; Lucas Sekuloski as Defensive MVP; Gavin Renfrow as JV Pitching Ace; and Luke Bayci for JV Kougar Pride. For the freshman or C-team, Mason Kitchen was named Freshman Best Offensive Player; Hunter Munoz was named Freshman Best Defensive Player; Owen Uylaki was the C-Team Pitching Ace; and Caleb Wiers won the Kougar Pride Award.