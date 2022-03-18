JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman loves having his own building just steps from the courthouse. The only drawback is it lacks security and Taulman took steps recently to address that concern.
At a recent commissioners meeting, Taulman provided quotes for equipment needed to upgrade security at the building, which also houses the Emergency Management Service and probation departments. The building, located at 128 S. Cullen St. just east of the courthouse, houses 13 offices in all, including deputy prosecutor and investigator offices.
The former PNC Bank building was fitted to function for Taulman and his staff by county officials in 2019.
At Taulman’s request, commissioners Kendell Culp, Dick Maxwell and Jim Walstra approved providing funds for sturdy, vertical posts called bollards, card access equipment, video surveillance and panic alarms for computers.
Besides the items that were approved, his list of needs included bullet-resistant or riot-resistant laminate on the building’s most vulnerable windows and two concrete planters at the public entrance on the west side of the building.
Taulman was hoping to obtain these security measures through a grant by the state’s Homeland Security, but the county was denied funds for these items.
“We were hopeful through conversations with the commissioners prior to applying for that grant that we would wait to see what was awarded before making other decisions as to what the county would need to spend,” Taulman said. “We could save money in that regard. When we, unfortunately, did not get awarded that grant, we got updated quotes since then to present to the commissioners.”
Many prosecutors in the state have the added benefit of working from an office in their courthouse. But space limitations forced the county to move the prosecutor’s office to the old annex building a block north of the current building several years ago.
County officials then approved moving the prosecutor’s office and health department out of the old annex building in 2018 and relocating them to other areas in the city. The health department was moved to Sparling Avenue within a stone’s throw of Saint Joseph’s College at the same time the prosecutor’s office was relocated to the renovated old bank building.
“Just with the sheer size of employees and the number of people in offices,” Taulman said of the move, “it just was not feasible for us to be in the courthouse. I really want to thank (county officials) for the bank building. This is a fantastic building. The council and commissioners have done such a wonderful job at it. It’s a great fit for us.”
The office had an incident in 2020 in which a defendant barged into the office to voice his displeasure in a case. He vented his anger at members of Taulman’s staff just as Taulman was coming out of his office to handle the situation.
“The defendant did end up leaving, but as left, he slammed one of the doors and left a hole in the wall,” Taulman said. “He proceeded to go to the courthouse where security intercepted him, and because his behavior continued to escalate, he was then arrested and taken into custody. Had his behavior escalated while he was here in my office, there were no security officers located here to subdue him. We did not have that protection.”
With card access equipment, it stops any angry defendant at the door and gives the office staff time to contact the Rensselaer Police Department, which has officers in a building just south of the old bank building, or courthouse security to ask that they intervene.
“We have fantastic ladies who sit out front and the last thing we want to do is put anybody at risk, particularly those who have direct exposure,” Taulman said.
“Security was one of the things we discussed when we renovated the building to what we have today. We tried to put in a few things with the knowledge that in the future we would have to increase security or take additional steps.”