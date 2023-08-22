Prep Volleyball
Lady Kougars go 2-2
in opening tourney
LaPORTE — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team finished 2-2 at the annual LaPorte Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Kougars lost their opener to New Prairie by 25-11 and 25-14 scores, with Gabrielle Diener collecting five kills and six assists. Lyric Carpenter added four assists and Lily Jones led the defense with 12 digs. Brooklyn Richie had two kills.
In its second match, KV fell to Merrillville, 25-12 and 25-21, with Diener and Ava Koselke finishing with three kills each. Jones and Ava Dase had a service ace apiece and Koselke collected three blocks as did Richie.
KV bounced back for a 2-0 victory in its third match, beating Highland, 25-23 and 25-12. Koselke had six kills, Diener added four and Richie had three. Aubrey Stowers had two kills and Dase finished with one.
Jones ripped five aces in a row in the second set to give her team momentum. Carpenter also had five aces for the match and Summer Weaver and Samantha Garcia contributed strong defensive efforts in the back row.
The Kougars capped the day with a 25-14, 25-19 victory over South Bend Clay, getting 16 digs from libero Carly Bounce. Diener and Koselke had three blocks each and Stowers had a team-high five kills.
Prep Girls Golf
Lady Kougars dismantle host Lowell in NCC battle
GRANT PARK, Ill. — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team improved to 3-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference with a 175-266 rout of Lowell at Minne Monesse golf course in Kankakee (Illinois) County.
Senior Brynlee DeBoard shot a match-best 41 to lead all golfers. Teammate Katelyn Bakker was two strokes behind with a 43 and Lilly Van Loon shot a 44.
Allison Rushmore rounded out the scoring with a 47. Avarie Rondeau shot a 48 for the fifth player score.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Kougars bounced North Newton by a 166-238 final to remain unbeaten in dual matches. DeBoard and Van Loon tied for meet medalist with 40s and Rushmore shot a 46.
Junior Kaylee Anderson had a season-low 46 to figure in the scoring also and Rondeau shot a 51 for the kick-out score.
The Kougars hosted NCC foe Andrean at Sandy Pines on Wednesday, Aug. 16, getting a 39 from DeBoard in a 164-201 win. Van Loon and Rushmore shot 40s and Bakker had a 45 to round out the scoring.
Rondeau had a 52. Bakker’s finish was her lowest 9-hole round of the season.
Prep Boys Soccer
KVHS rallies to defeat
host Koutsin thriller
KOUTS — Kankakee Valley rallied from a late deficit to beat Kouts for the first time since 2018 with a 4-3 victory on Saturday.
The teams were deadlocked at 2-2 at halftime before the host team scored a goal midway through the second half for a 3-2 advantage. The Mustangs used a long ball over KV’s defense to get a shot at close range to take the lead.
But KV responded with two goals in succession by Levi Herz, who had three goals in the game for the hat trick. The Kougars’ defense held strong late to preserve the victory, KV’s second in three starts this season.
“I’m proud of the way the team responded,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “This was not a pretty game, but our team handled adversity the right way today. After being up twice and then losing the lead, we could have folded, but ultimately did not. For that, I commend our team for that fighting spirit to not give up and earn that victory. More lessons learned in our game today that our players can take into our first conference game next week.”
The Kougars (2-1) opened the game’s scoring early, getting a long-range goal from sophomore Liam Oooms three minutes into the contest for a 1-0 lead. After Kouts tied it up, Herz scored his first of three goals in the match and his first of the season to give the lead back to KVHS.
Kouts, however, knotted the score minutes later after KV failed to clear the ball out of the penalty box, leading to a helter-skelter moment with the ball bouncing off multiple players and eventually finding the back of KV’s net for a 2-2 tie.
Goalkeeper Tyler Luttell had three saves for the Kougars, who got assists from Herz and Anthony Ruvalcaba.
KV will be back in action on Wednesday when it faces Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland on the road.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Kougars were hamstrung by Boone Grove to suffer their first loss of the season. The Wolves used a strong defensive effort to support a first-half goal in a 1-0 victory in Wheatfield.
The game was scoreless until the 18-minute mark of the first half when a Boone scorer slipped a breakaway goal into the net for the game’s only goal.
KV had more opportunities to score in the second half, but Boone’s defense withstood any challenges to complete the shutout.
Luttell had eight saves in goal for the Kougars.
“We played a quality opponent tonight,” Jeftich said. “I expected a close contest and that’s exactly how this game turned out. Credit to our team for playing hard the entire 80 minutes, but the one goal was unfortunately the difference maker. This is a great game for our young team to learn from as we move forward with our season. It’s time to take the lessons from today and apply those into our upcoming matches.”
Prep Boys Tennis
KVHS blanked by
Bison in road opener
OXFORD — Kankakee Valley visited the heart of Turbine Country with a trip to Benton Central on Tuesday, Aug. 16, losing 5-0.
The host Bison had home court advantage with winds from the nearby windmills creating havoc for the visitors early. KV’s singles players of Jeremiah Jones (No. 1), Colin Rather (No. 2) and Ethan Eenigenburg (3) all lost in two sets, with the No. 1 doubles team of Zach Frieden and Luke Bayci falling by 6-2, 6-0 scores. The No. 2 team of Cade Wagen and Brodie Ellenwood fell by 6-0, 6-3 scores.
KV was playing without No. 2 singles player Jimmy DeJesus.
Prep Girls Soccer
7 different goals scorers in KV’s rout at LaPorte
LaPORTE — Kankakee Valley had seven of its players score goals as the girls’ soccer team opened the season with a 7-0 shutout of host LaPorte last Thursday.
KV took a 4-0 lead in the first half and added three more scores in the second to dominate the match.
Scoring for KV were Camryn Przybylski, Mia Hoffman, Cheyenne Flatt, Ella Carden, Ava Barlog, Audrey Campbell and Kaylin Curtis.