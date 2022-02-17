WHEATFIELD — Twin Lakes responded exactly as coach Kent Adams hoped when Kankakee Valley surged into a tie in the third period Thursday night, Feb. 10, at the Kougar Den.
With the score tied at 28-28, Adams called a timeout to give his team a breather and dole out strategy.
“They were coming back and had the momentum,” Adams said of the Kougars. “I called a timeout basically to rest our guys a little bit, get their wind back. We were able to run a play and hit a shot. That kind of took the wind out of their sails a little bit. We got some rebounds on the other end, (Clayton) Bridwell hit and three, got a steal and had another basket. We got five quick points to put them back on their heels a little bit.”
Bridwell, who finished with a team-high 18 points, sparked an 11-2 run over the final three minutes of the third period as the Indians (13-6) built a 39-30 lead. They would maintain that margin throughout the fourth quarter in a 59-50 victory.
Twin Lakes hit 9 of 15 shots in the third quarter and 14 of 21 shots in the second half to maintain a comfortable lead against KV, which falls to 12-5.
Bridwell, who averages 17 points per game, had nine points in the third quarter. Leading scorer Caden Harker, who tops the team in scoring at 18.5 ppg., added a pair of baskets in the third as did Cooper Pell.
Parker finished with six points despite being under the weather. A couple of other players were also less than 100 percent, but performed as needed.
“I’m just so proud of them because they gutted it out and hung on,” Adams said. “KV’s good. They’re really good. I’ve been really impressed with them.”
The Kougars, however, continue to struggle to hit open shots, according to coach Bill Shepherd. KV was just 21 of 61 from the floor for 34%. It was 12 of 33 in the second half.
“This team was a good shooting team early on. Now we’ve hit a lull and we’re not working ourselves out of the slump we’re in,” Shepherd said. “I think we’re playing good enough defense to win some games, but we continue to miss shots and don’t crash the boards when we need to. Holy cow, when you’re shooting 20, 30 percent from the floor you’ve got to crash the boards because there are a lot of misses.”
Senior Nick Mikash did hit 9 of 14 shots to finish with a game-high 19 points. He added six rebounds.
But the rest of the team finished 12 of 47 from the floor, with sophomore Cam Webster going 5 of 16 and senior Luke Andree, who has been the team’s top scorer in several games this season, hitting just 1 of 7.
With his struggles on the offensive end, Andree picked up his fifth foul midway through the fourth quarter.
“Mentally, it’s really difficult seeing the ball not go in,” Shepherd said. “The more you miss, the more frustrated you get, the more your defense suffers as a result.”
The Kougars did control the backboard with 38 rebounds compared to 22 for the Indians. They held Twin Lakes to 3 for 11 in the second period to give themselves a chance, but they were just 3 of 14 from the floor on their end.
“(Defense) is the only thing keeping us in games right now,” Shepherd said. “I told the kids I think they’re getting comfortable, especially on the offensive end. They think the shots will come back, but it don’t work that way. The shots don’t come back on their own. You’ve got to work at it. Hopefully lesson learned for the next week or two and we get guys to stay after practice or come out before school to get up shots.”
Webster did hit four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points and Colton Pribyl had three 3s for nine points. Andree has just three points while fighting foul trouble and junior Hayden Dase and senior Will Sampson combined for 15 rebounds.
Besides Bridwell, Twin Lakes got double figures from senior Colin Seymour (12 points) and Pell (10). Seymour also had six rebounds.
The Indians beat Lighthouse CPA on Saturday, Feb. 12 for their seventh win in eight games. They own a four-game win streak.
The Kougars bounced back with a victory at Hebron a night later.