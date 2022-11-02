WHEATFIELD — 2022 state high jump champion Emily Nannenga had a picture dedicated in her honor during a ceremony at the Kankakee Valley High School last week.
A large photo of Nannenga, a senior, now graces a wall just outside the high school’s gym. It is nestled alongside former state champions and distance runners Celeste Susnis and John VanSoest.
On hand for the ceremony was Nannenga’s mom, Jessica, as well as sister Addisyn. Also joining in were girls’ track coach Lane Lewallen and assistant coaches Dave Hass and Derek Hartwig.
A statement from the high school’s athletic department said of the honor: “Congratulations to Emily and the coaches for this huge accomplishment. We are extremely proud of Emily and the way she represented our school in the state finals.”