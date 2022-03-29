BLOOMINGTON — Kankakee Valley senior Justin Hoffman placed eighth in a field of 24 runners in the 3,200-meter run in the Hoosier State Relays indoor track and field meet on Saturday, March 25.
That finish earns him all-state honors.
“I am super excited and happy with the time,” responded Hoffman, “especially indoors with no speed work.”
His time of 9 minutes, 31.4 seconds measures just seconds off of his PR of 9:29 set last spring.
“Justin works extremely hard and has devoted himself over the last couple of years to running 50 miles a week or greater,” KV coach Tim Adams said. “Each season the paces that he had to work to achieve in training during the previous season become easier. I am very proud of him and excited to see what he accomplishes this spring.”
This appearance at a state-level event is Hoffman’s third and his highest finish. Hoffman earned a trip to the state cross country meet last fall and placed 15th in the state outdoor track meet last spring.
Outdoor season for Hoffman and his teammates starts Tuesday, April 5 at Twin Lakes High School.