NEW CARLISLE — Kankakee Valley senior Justin Hoffman punched his ticket to the state cross country meet with an exemplary 15-place finish at the New Prairie Semistate on Saturday, Oct. 23.
On an exceptionally muddy course, Hoffman crossed the finish in 16 minutes, 39.9 seconds, finishing in the top 10 of individuals not attached to an advancing team. It will be Hoffman’s first appearance at the state meet.
Also advancing was Rensselaer Central junior Tristen Wuethrich, who finished fifth overall in a time of 16:24.4. Wuethrich finished six spots below Hoffman at the regional met but picked up the pace this week to move ahead.
“Justin narrowly missed going last fall,” said KVHS coach Tim Adams. “We felt fairly confident that he would advance, that his fitness would place him highly enough.”
Hoffman placed 24th overall last year after coming back from an injury. He becomes the first KV male cross country runner to advance to state since 2016.
The Kougars’ distance ace competed at state in track and field last spring.
“This race was a bit off for him today, but I am very proud of him. We will learn something from this race, as we have from every race that will make him a stronger racer, a better competitor,” Adams said.
Other area runners did not fare as well. KV’s Ethan Ehrhardt and Emma Bell ended their season below the cut-off. Bell finished 35th overall in the girls’ race in 20:16.6 and Ehrhardt came in 70th in 17:36.9 in the boys’ race.
Covenant Christian’s Jonah Ingram finished in 17:50, which placed him 107th overall out of the 179 male runners. Lady Knight runner Gabbi Zeilenga was 125th in 21:54.4.
Most heartbreaking of the local runners had to be Amzie Maienbrook of Rensselaer Central, who finished in 21st place overall out of 176 female runners. Her time of 19:50.9 placed her in the 11th unattached runner position, just out of advancing.
Her teammate, Elizabeth Knoll finished in 22:04.7, which placed her in 132nd overall.
The overall male winner was LaPorte’s Cole Raymond who also won the previous week. His semistate time of 15:46.8 bested his regional win time of 16:06.4 considerably. Lowell’s Karina James again showed why she is the premier female runner in the area with a blistering time of 17:55.9 for the girls’ medal.
Advancing to the state meet as teams are Valparaiso, Chesterton, LaPorte, Morgan Township, Warsaw Community and Crown Point for the boys and Chesterton, Warsaw Community, Valparaiso, LaPorte, West Lafayette and West Lafayette Harrison for the girls.
The state finals take place on the LaVern Gibson course in Terre Haute on Saturday, Oct. 30, with the boys’ race set to start at 11 a.m., CST. The girls’ race will begin at around 12:15 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased in advance via GoFan ticketing. Fans are advised to have ticket pulled up on their phone in advance since cell signal is weak near the course.