WHEATFIELD — A historic debut occurred last Friday, April 7 in the Main Gym at Kankakee Valley as six players took the floor in the firs-ever official interschool boys’ volleyball match-up took place.
The Kougars easily overcame the visiting Hammond Morton Governors in straight sets: 25-7, 25-15 and 25-15.
Late last fall, both boys’ volleyball and girls’ wrestling were named by the Indiana High School Athletic Association as “emerging sports,” which means if 150 schools statewide adopt them as official sports then they will be sanctioned formally by the state to become full-fledged sports with sectionals, regionals, semi-state and state tournaments.
“We heard the news and just got the wheels going,” said KV athletic director John Gray. “We had a s lot of interest and held tryouts at the end of February before we even had a coach.”
Former Kouts head volleyball coach Jeff Maier came aboard shortly after that and tabbed girls’ volleyball assistant coaches and former KV players Jillian Tillema and Madison Randall to help out. Maier had coached the Fillies to the semi-state title game previously and coached there for four years.
Maier said the team has had less than a month to practice and learn how to play organized volleyball as a team but that they have exceeded his expectations.
“We’ve still got a lot to learn,” said Maier, “but with just a couple of weeks of practice with spring break thrown in, they’re doing well.”
Meanwhile, Gray got busy rounding up teams to play and was able to set up a schedule of 14 games with seven at home and seven away. There will not be any IHSAA-sanctioned post-season games but Gray said that some schools may get together and set up their own.
In Friday’s meeting, both teams traded points up to a 4-4 tie before KV took off on a run in the first match, taking it to 19-4 before Morton scored another point. KV would go on to easily win 25-7.
In the second match, it was a closer game as KV struggled with a few errors before righting the ship to win 25-15. The final match was similar to the second and ended in an identical score.
Much of the offense was generated by the uber-tall Hayden Dase, who took advantage of every ball set over the net. KV libero Hunter Manns was also very workmanlike, digging most everything that came his way and keeping the ball in play.
The interest in the sport was high enough that the Kougars were also able to fill a junior varsity roster. The JV team also won both of their matches, going 25-13 and 15-13 for the win.