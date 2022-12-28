WHEATFIELD — Highland edged Kankakee Valley for the KV Super Dual title at the Kougar Den on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A total of eight teams competed in the annual event.
The Trojans edged KVHS, 40-34, in the second round to build on a 5-0 afternoon.
The Kougars finished in second place, beating East Chicago (78-0) in round one, LaVille (45-36) in round three, Crown Point (48-30) in round four and Griffith (48-34) in round five.
Crown Point, LaVille and Griffith all finished 3-2, with East Chicago winning one of five matches. Hammond Noll had an 0-5 record.
Prep Girls Basketball
Slow start dooms KV at TL invite
MONTICELLO — A sluggish start put Kankakee Valley behind by double figures in a 49-32 loss to Westfield in the first round of the Twin Lakes Invitational on Tuesday evening.
The Kougars, who had an 11-game win streak snapped, managed just a single field goal in the first quarter to trail 18-2 to the Shamrocks (8-6). They trailed 27-10 at halftime.
The loss pushes KV (12-3) into the loser’s bracket where it will face Clinton Prairie, which lost 75-39 to the host Indians (14-0). Twin Lakes is ranked No. 1 in the state’s Class 3A poll.
The Indians advance to face Westfield in the second round, while Crown Point plays Rochester. Crown Point beat Mt. Vernon of Fortville, 49-44, in overtime on Tuesday.
Rochester beat North White, 52-27. The Vikings will face Mt. Vernon in the loser’s bracket on Wednesday.
This is the second straight year in which KVHS has participated in the Twin Lakes tournament. The Kougars lost their first game to North White last season, but won their next two games to finish 2-1 against the field.
DMC girls to play for Lakeland title
WINONA LAKE — The DeMotte Christian girls’ basketball team will face Faith Christian of Lafayette in the championship game of the Lakeland Christian Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The Knights (12-2) beat the host school, 59-44, in Tuesday’s first game then routed Clinton Christian by a 61-12 final.
Faith Chrstian, meanwhile, also finished 2-0 against its two pool teams to improve to 13-3.
The Knights are defending tournament champions and have won two of the last three titles overall.
Prep Boys Basketball
KV among 8 teams at Highland invite
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley will open the Highland Holiday Tournament with Benton Central on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
The Kougars (2-4) are coming off a victory over Andrean last week.
Wednesday’s other game pits Whiting vs. the host Trojans. On Thursday, Morgan Township will face Hammond Morton and Calumet will play Griffith.
A whole slate of games are set for Friday to determine the first- through eighth-place finishers.
This is the third year in which KV has played in the tournament. The Kougars went 2-1 last year, beating Highland and Gary Lighthouse.
In 2020, they beat Highland and Griffith.