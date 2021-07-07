HEBRON – The annual Hebron Fourth of July celebration kicked off the morning of Saturday, July 3 with the 10th running of the Fireworks 5K Run and Walk.
As with most everything else last year, the race was paused due to COVID but returned to everyone’s delight this year.
Nearly 150 runners and walkers undertook the race in what most participants proclaimed as ideal running weather with times and finishes determined by T & H Timing utilizing chip technology.
Winners received a medal with their accomplishment etched on the back side.
The course started at the middle school and headed across Ind. 2 before winding through the nearby subdivisions and heading back to where it started. The course changed several years back but is a pleasant run by all accounts which covered mostly a flat topography that lends itself to personal best times.
The race is also unique in that the start happens when flares are lighted.
The course records for the race were set by Jason Egoff at 16 minutes, 52.5 seconds (male) and Rachael Marchand at 17 minutes, 23.6 seconds (female).
Proceeds from the event will go to scholarships for Hebron High School runners. The two most recent recipients each spoke briefly before the start of the race about how much the scholarships meant to them.
The top overall and first male finisher was 16-year-old Joshua Tuck, who cleared the course in a blazing 16:48.1 minutes which mean he averaged approximately 5:25 minute miles. Tuck set a new course record witth his time.
Rounding out the top 10 after Tuck were Connor Williams, Dan Thomas, Noah Weaver, Aiden Bowgren, Robert Summerville, Max Pastrick, Jorge Dominguez, Jacob Stewart and Chase Snyder.
The top female finisher was 19-year-old Ellie Wagoner, who finished 17th overall with an impressive time of 20:54.8 minutes.
The youngest finisher of the race was five-year-old Karagan Miller who crossed the line in 43:53.2.
Crossing first in the youngest division, 10 and under, were Avery Elijah for the girls and Kaiden Pettet for the boys. All finishers under 10 years of age received a medal as well.
Kaitlyn Pettit and Nick Scheeringa took top honors in the 11-13 age group while Sudeny Elijah and Aiden Bowgren were tops in the 14 to 16 age group. The 17-19 winners were Maria Davenport and Connor Williams. Ty Maldonado won the 20-24 age bracket while Jillary McJunkin and Jordan Kollasch were tops in the 25-29 group.
Nicole May and Daniel Mitchell won the 30-34 age group. LeAnn Hetrick and Greg Welch crossed the line first for the 35-39 age group while Valerie Nerone topped the 40-44 group. Candi Kennedy and Dan Pastrick were the winners in the 45-49 bracket while Tina Blankenship and Dan Thomas were atop the 50-54 age group. Sherri Mitchell and Robert Regniev won the 55-59 age group and Jacki Hendrick and Mark Sandrick finished ahead in the 60-69 group.
Eddie Tomerlin, at age 77, was the oldest finisher in the race, completing the course in 38:12.4 to come in at 116th place overall.
The Fireworks 5K was sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Hebron DQ Grill and Chill, Smokin’ Ghost Screen Printing, 108 Liquors, DeMotte State Bank, Hebron Ace, Rush Pgysical Therapy and Salon 618.