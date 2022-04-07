INDIANAPOLIS — John Gray picked up his Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association District I Athletic Director of the Year Award during a banquet in Indianapolis last month.
Gray was joined by his family at the event, which recognizes athletic directors and contributors to Indiana prep sports.
Gray is in his fifth year as athletic director at Kankakee Valley High School and was the assistant athletic director for four years under former AD Doug Greenlee.
Because of Gray’s leadership KV has received recognition from the IHSAA for completing all steps in the Sportsmanship Program and has been at the very top of the list for the last three years.
The IHSAA has selected KVHS to host several sectionals and regionals because of Gray’s organization and willingness to host. A few examples tournaments have been girls’ basketball, football, girls’ soccer, baseball, softball and volleyball.
In addition to his duties at Kankakee Valley High School, Gray serves as the IIAAA Assistant Professional Development Coordinator as well as teaches multiple LTC and LTI courses. He is also on a committee for the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.