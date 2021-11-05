WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley School Corporation is proud to announce that Kankakee Valley High School’s Director of Athletics, John Gray III, has been named the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association’s District I Athletic Administrator of the Year.
Gray is in his fifth year as athletic director at Kankakee Valley High School and was the assistant athletic director for four years under former AD Doug Greenlee.
Because of Gray’s leadership KV has received recognition from the IHSAA for completing all steps in the Sportsmanship Program and has been at the very top of the list for the last three years.
The IHSAA has selected KVHS to host several sectionals and regionals because of Gray’s organization and willingness to host. A few examples tournaments have been girls’ basketball, football, girls’ soccer, baseball, softball and volleyball.
Gray was also involved with the design and construction of the most recent athletic facilities that are recognized by many as the best facilities in Northwest Indiana.
Three years ago, Gray created a student-athlete group that promotes communication between the student-athlete and the administration. He works diligently to develop positive relationships with students and staff.
“He is a relentless working athletic director putting in as many hours as needed, always with the best interest of his student-athletes in mind,” said KVSC officials in announcing Gray’s recognition.
In addition to his duties at Kankakee Valley High School, Gray serves as the IIAAA Assistant Professional Development Coordinator as well as teaches multiple LTC and LTI courses. He is also on a committee for the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.