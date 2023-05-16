Starr power

Elyse Starr and her Kankakee Valley teammates picked up a pair of come-from-behind wins this past week. (PHOTO BY TOM SPARKS)

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball team endured the good, the bad and the ugly last week in two losses and a win.

The Lady Kougars won a 5-3 good victory over Knox, suffered a bad heartbreaking 6-5 loss to McCutcheon and were on the losing end of a 10-2 drubbing by perennial power Crown Point.