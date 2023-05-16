WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball team endured the good, the bad and the ugly last week in two losses and a win.
The Lady Kougars won a 5-3 good victory over Knox, suffered a bad heartbreaking 6-5 loss to McCutcheon and were on the losing end of a 10-2 drubbing by perennial power Crown Point.
The Bulldogs got up 8-0 after the first inning and the Kougars were never able to recover. The Kougars could only manage two runs on three hits but did hold the Bulldogs to only two more scores after the initial onslaught.
Kayla Schantz had two hits for the Kats and Emily Erb recorded a single as well.
Tuesday’s game at home was a heartbreaker for Kankakee Valley as it played a tough McCutcheon team and came oh-so-close to pulling off a come-from-behind win in the last inning.
The Lady Mavericks had gotten out to a 4-0 lead with single runs in both the first and third innings and scoring twice in the top of the fourth.
KV finally got on the board in the bottom of that inning, plating one.
In the fifth, the scoring was repeated with McCutcheon adding two more and the Lady Kougars chipping in one more. Both teams were scoreless in the sixth and the Kougars were trailing by four going into the final frame when they staged a valiant comeback attempt that fell just short.
Emily Erb started things with a single followed by an Elyse Starr infield hit. Danielle Gidley gapped a double to left center to score both Erb and Starr slicing the lead in half with nobody out. But the Mavericks defense would stiffen and shut down the late charge allowing only one more run to score on a passed ball and getting the final three outs on consecutive hitters.
Erb and Gidley each with two hits and Starr, Jillian Swart, Aubrey Hanger and Addison Richmond all contributed with hits on offense.
Heading to Knox on Thursday, May 11, the Kougars got going early with a run in the first. It was quickly matched by the Lady Redskins. In the third, KV struck again, scoring twice to move ahead 3-1. Knox answered with a HR to cut it to 3-2. Finally, in the 6th, Addison Richmond hit a two-run double to push the lead to 5-2.
The home team threatened in the seventh, scoring one with no outs and putting the tying run at the plate but Kayla Schantz made a nice grab in left field for the first out. Knox came up with a single to put runners at first and second but then Jocelyn Peal coaxed a line drive double play to Lana Schantz that ended the game.
Elyse Starr and Kayla Schantz each had two hits and an RBI. Addison Richmond added one hit along with two RBIs and Liyah Penunuri, Jillian Swart, and Danielle Gidley also all had a hit. Aubrey Hanger picked up her second win of the season in the circle and reliever Jocelyn Peal secured her second save.