November 30
Lady Kougars bounce Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY — Kankakee Valley used a 14-5 edge in the fourth quarter to lock down a 52-41 victory over host Michigan City Tuesday night, Nov. 30.
The Kougars led just 38-36 through three periods before stretching the lead in the fourth. It is the sixth straight win for KVHS (6-2).
Paulecia Isom led the hosts with a game-high 25 points, including 14 in the first half. She knocked down four 3-point shots. Michigan City went to the foul line just four times (1 for 4) to 23 for the Kougars (12 of 23).
Laynie Capellari had 13 points for the Kougars, including nine in the third period. Lilly Toppen had 11 points with a pair of 3-pointers and Taylor Schoonveld and Abby Grandchamp had 10 points each.
Winners of four straight road games, the Kougars return home for the first time in 20 days when they host Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell (7-1) on Friday, Dec. 3 with a 5:30 p.m. JV start.
November 27
Lady Kougars get easy win
WHEATFIELD — Host Kankakee Valley outscored Knox, 23-6, in the first quarter to set the stage for a 63-35 romp on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Kougar Den.
Winners of five games in a row, the Kougars (5-2) held the Redskins (3-4) to single digits in the first and second quarters to take a 37-12 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Junior Lilly Toppen had 14 points for KVHS, hitting three of her team’s four 3-point shots. Teammate Abby Grandchamp also had 14 points, including 10 in the first half.
Taylor Schoonveld added nine points and Marissa Howard and Genna Hayes had eight points apiece.
Megan Bolen had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Knox. Morgan Downs added nine points — all coming on three 3-point baskets.
Kouts get 21-point win vs. Knights
DeMOTTE — Despite 14 points and nine rebounds from freshman Sophie Bakker, Covenant Christian’s girls’ basketball team dropped a 63-42 decision to Kouts on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Bakker hit 3 of 7 3-point shots, but it wasn’t enough for the Knights, who fall to 4-3. Junior Skylar Bos had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists and junior Gabbi Zeilenga added eight rebounds and two steals.
Kouts (5-2) got a game-high 26 points from Allison Capouch, who added 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals. She was 10 of 14 from the free throw line and added four 3-pointers.
Lyndsey Kobza added 16 points and eight rebounds.
November 20
Lady Knights fall short in Valpo
VALPARAISO — Host Washington Township rallied from a 30-26 halftime deficit with a 20-9 third quarter to turn away Covenant Christian of DeMotte by a 56-48 final on Nov. 20.
The Senators remained unbeaten (6-0) despite hitting just 23 percent of their shots (18 of 65). A 4 of 16 performance at the free throw line doomed the Knights, who fall to 4-2.
Junior Skylar Bos had a team-high 17 points on 8 of 18 shooting for the Knights. She added three assists.
Freshman teammates Claire and Sophie Bakker added eight points each and Sophie had six rebounds. Junior Gabbi Zeilenga had a game-high 14 rebounds and seniior Gwen Walstra added 10 boards with four assists and four steals.
Addison Graf had 16 points for Washington Township. She hit 10 of 13 free throws and added 13 rebounds. Freshman Clair Klinger had 15 points and three steals and freshman Gracie Little also had 15 points to go with five steals and five rebounds.
Little knocked down 3 of 9 3-point shots.
Josie Whitcomb had 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.