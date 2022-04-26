WHEATFIELD — On a bright and sunny but oh, so windy day, the Kankakee Valley freshmen baseball team took on its visiting Munster Mustang counterparts in a two-game matchup.
Unfortunately, the young Kougars came up on the losing end in both games of the doubleheader.
In the opening game, both sides showed strong defense and pitching until the fourth inning when Munster strung a couple hits together that led to two runs. They would add three more in the fifth to arrive at the final margin of victory.
Luke Bayci got the start on the mound for the Kougars going 4 2/3 Innings, giving up six hits and striking out three while walking three as well.
Noah Chicki came in as relief and calmed everything down. All five runs were charged to Bayci.
Zach Eggers and Mason Kitchen each notched a hit.
In the second game, it was an even tougher outing for the freshmen baseball team.
Game two was all Mustangs. Chicki had the only hit for the Kougars in this one while Munster pounded out 12 runs, scoring multiple runs in each of the first four innings of play.