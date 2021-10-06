Kankakee Valley (12-14) has a 2-0 record against its 3A sectional opponents, beating Knox (12-11) and Wheeler (8-15).
The unknown for the Kougars is Culver Academies, which will come in as the favorite with a 20-6 mark.
KV’s difficult schedule should prepare it for a predicted showdown with CMA, which opens the sectional against Knox.
CMA beat Knox during the regular season.
KVHS will face Wheeler, a team it beat during the regular season.
Culver Academies surprised the Kougars last year, rallying from a 2-0 deficit with three straight wins — including 15-8 in the fifth game — to claim the sectional title with a 3-2 victory.
The Kougars dominated CMA for the title at home in 2019.
It will be a one-day tournament, Saturday, Oct. 16, with Knox/CMA (10 a.m.) to precede the KVHS/Wheeler match (12 p.m.). The championship game will be held at 6 p.m.
Here is a peek at how sectional tournaments line up for other area teams:
CLASS A @ Marquette Catholic
Covenant Christian of DeMotte (12-13) has a tough opener against perhaps the field’s best team in Kouts, which owns a 20-7 mark. The Mustangs are Hoosier North Conference champions at 7-0 and knocked off the Knights, 3-0, on Sept. 20.
The two teams will hook up on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m., with Morgan Township (15-10) and Washington Township (13-10) to follow. The tournament kicks off on Oct. 12 with 21st Century (0-4) to play Hammond S & T (2-14).
Host Marquette Catholic, which sports a fine 19-3 mark, will await the winner of the 21st Century/Hammond S & T match at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. The other four teams will battle for the other semifinal spot on Saturday.
CLASS A @ Triton
West Central (2-18) received a first-round pass at Triton and will face the winner of the LaCrosse/Triton contest in one of two semifinals matches on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Triton, the only team in the tournament with a winning record at 19-10, is the defending sectional champion.
LaCrosse has struggled to a 1-19 mark.
Culver Community (10-16) will play Oregon-Davis (7-13) in another first-round game, with the winner fo play Argos (1-15) in the semis at 12 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS 2A @
Boone Grove
Despite owning a losing record at 8-10, Rensselaer Central will go into next week’s 2A sectional as a favorite to claim a title.
The Lady Bombers own a 4-0 mark against the field, including a 3-1 win over Boone Grove (3-19), which faces RCHS in a first-round match next Thursday at 7 p.m.
No team in the tournament has a winning record. Hebron has the most wins with 12 (12-14), with RCHS second with eight wins.
In the other first-round contest at 5:30 p.m., defending champion North Judson (6-17) will face Hebron, with the winner to play North Newton (4-11) in the semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.
The RCHS/Boone Grove winner will face Winamac (4-21) in the semis at 12 p.m., with the championship game set for 6 p.m. that night.