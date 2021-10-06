KVHS eyes return to sectional title game

By TOM SPARKS

KVHS senior Alexis Broyles, who recently broke the school record for most career kills, will look to lead her team to its second title in three years next week.

 By TOM SPARKS

Kankakee Valley (12-14) has a 2-0 record against its 3A sectional opponents, beating Knox (12-11) and Wheeler (8-15).

The unknown for the Kougars is Culver Academies, which will come in as the favorite with a 20-6 mark.

KV’s difficult schedule should prepare it for a predicted showdown with CMA, which opens the sectional against Knox.

CMA beat Knox during the regular season.

KVHS will face Wheeler, a team it beat during the regular season.

Culver Academies surprised the Kougars last year, rallying from a 2-0 deficit with three straight wins — including 15-8 in the fifth game — to claim the sectional title with a 3-2 victory.

The Kougars dominated CMA for the title at home in 2019.

It will be a one-day tournament, Saturday, Oct. 16, with Knox/CMA (10 a.m.) to precede the KVHS/Wheeler match (12 p.m.). The championship game will be held at 6 p.m.

Here is a peek at how sectional tournaments line up for other area teams:

CLASS A @ Marquette Catholic

Covenant Christian of DeMotte (12-13) has a tough opener against perhaps the field’s best team in Kouts, which owns a 20-7 mark. The Mustangs are Hoosier North Conference champions at 7-0 and knocked off the Knights, 3-0, on Sept. 20.

The two teams will hook up on Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m., with Morgan Township (15-10) and Washington Township (13-10) to follow. The tournament kicks off on Oct. 12 with 21st Century (0-4) to play Hammond S & T (2-14).

Host Marquette Catholic, which sports a fine 19-3 mark, will await the winner of the 21st Century/Hammond S & T match at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. The other four teams will battle for the other semifinal spot on Saturday.

CLASS A @ Triton

West Central (2-18) received a first-round pass at Triton and will face the winner of the LaCrosse/Triton contest in one of two semifinals matches on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Triton, the only team in the tournament with a winning record at 19-10, is the defending sectional champion.

LaCrosse has struggled to a 1-19 mark.

Culver Community (10-16) will play Oregon-Davis (7-13) in another first-round game, with the winner fo play Argos (1-15) in the semis at 12 p.m. Saturday.

CLASS 2A @

Boone Grove

Despite owning a losing record at 8-10, Rensselaer Central will go into next week’s 2A sectional as a favorite to claim a title.

The Lady Bombers own a 4-0 mark against the field, including a 3-1 win over Boone Grove (3-19), which faces RCHS in a first-round match next Thursday at 7 p.m.

No team in the tournament has a winning record. Hebron has the most wins with 12 (12-14), with RCHS second with eight wins.

In the other first-round contest at 5:30 p.m., defending champion North Judson (6-17) will face Hebron, with the winner to play North Newton (4-11) in the semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

The RCHS/Boone Grove winner will face Winamac (4-21) in the semis at 12 p.m., with the championship game set for 6 p.m. that night.

Trending Food Videos