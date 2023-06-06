The summer months definitely hold a lot of special memories for me – most of which center around the many fishing trips my late father and I would go on when I was a child. Now my son is constantly asking me to take him fishing. Often I just don’t have the time – or so I think. This is a shame because when I look back to when I was his age I realize how fortunate I was and that I need to try to be more like my father.

Owning a restaurant together, my parents have always worked long and grueling hours, yet when it came to spending time with me, they never faltered. I don’t know how they did it, but they did. They may not have been able to make many of my Friday night football games when I was in high school, but they certainly more than made up for it in other ways.

Tags