The summer months definitely hold a lot of special memories for me – most of which center around the many fishing trips my late father and I would go on when I was a child. Now my son is constantly asking me to take him fishing. Often I just don’t have the time – or so I think. This is a shame because when I look back to when I was his age I realize how fortunate I was and that I need to try to be more like my father.
Owning a restaurant together, my parents have always worked long and grueling hours, yet when it came to spending time with me, they never faltered. I don’t know how they did it, but they did. They may not have been able to make many of my Friday night football games when I was in high school, but they certainly more than made up for it in other ways.
One of those ways was by taking me fishing and hunting from an early age. My parents worked long hours six or seven days a week, yet never said no to spending time with me – much of it in the outdoors. Dad and I spent countless hours plying the waters of the local reservoirs and rivers. I will never forget how good those meatloaf sandwiches or ham and peppers on Italian bread tasted as we sat on the banks of the Wabash River. Mom would sometimes join us, making the trip even more special Each night upon returning home, mom would have the oil in the skillet warming up while dad would instruct me on how to properly clean the days catch.
There were also those memorable trips to Michigan fishing for salmon and trout. As a matter of fact, my wife, son, mother and I were just reminiscing the other day about the time mom tried to help dad land a big king salmon he hooked in the St. Joe River. That fish got away but the memories sure didn’t.
The scenario would not change much for the rest of my father’s living years. As I grew into a young man, he no longer went fishing or hunting with me, but you could rest assured that whatever game I brought home would not last long in their house. I even once remember kidding dad that I would never be able to have any fish in the freezer for winter because they usually never even made it into the freezer in the first place!
From the fresh catch of the day to the first rabbits and squirrels that we shot together, to doves, pheasants and quail, the three of us enjoyed them all.
As I grew in age and ability, my father would spend less and less time with me in the outdoors, eventually giving it up altogether. After a few years of him declining my invitations to join me in the field, one day I broke down and asked him point blank, “Why don’t you ever go hunting or fishing with me anymore?” His reply was simple, “Because I don’t care to hunt or fish.” “Then why did you spend so much time taking me when I was younger?” I asked. “Because I knew you did” was his reply.
When I think back to this conversation now, I cannot do so without tearing up. Here was a man who did not have the time to spend in the first place, yet he managed to make time for me and what I enjoyed.
A couple of years before his passing I asked dad if he wanted to go on a walleye trip to Lake Erie with me – all the while knowing he’d say no. But I was shocked when he said yes! This was great! It had been nearly twenty years since we’d been fishing together. I just had to ask, “Dad, I’m sure glad you are joining me, it’ll be a blast and I promise you’ll have fun.” “I don’t care about fishing so much,” he said, “I just want to spend the time with you.” I shouldn’t have been surprised.
As we all do, I sometimes regret those times when I should have been a better son, but I am now doing everything I can to make sure that I don’t have any regrets about being a better father. I’m trying to be more like my dad.