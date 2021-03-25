WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball program was built into a Northwest Indiana power over the past decade or so through the hard work and patience of coach Brian Flynn and a talented core of players.
This winter, Flynn passed the coaching baton to another seasoned coach, Amanda (Wendlinger) Suarez, who has seen her share of success in the third-base coach’s box as well as the pitching circle.
Suarez, who has served as KV’s junior varsity coach the past three seasons, was hired to replace Flynn in January. Flynn had been the only coach in the 26-year existence of the program at KVHS, but he resigned due to concerns for his and his mother’s health in a COVID world.
He also cited that the demands placed on teaching and coaching over the past few years have grown exponentially and didn’t want to fall short in the classroom. Flynn is an elementary school teacher.
“I have enjoyed my years as the Kankakee Valley varsity softball coach,” he said. “I am thankful for all of those coaches, parents, bus drivers, ticket takers, maintenance workers, administrators and anyone else who has worked to help this program succeed. I have gotten to know so many wonderful people. I appreciate the patience that has been granted to me so that I would have time to grow as a coach and develop the program.”
Flynn, who had a career record of 398-320 in his 26 seasons, helped guide the Lady Kougars to back-to-back state title runs, finishing runners-up in the 2016 and ’17 Class 3A state finals. KV lost to Lebanon in ’16 and New Palestine in ’17 before moving to 4A due to the success factor in 2018.
That season, the Kougars had arguably their best team, finishing 26-5. But the bump to 4A pitted them against Northwest Indiana power Lake Central, which knocked KV out of the 2018 tournament.
The Kougars finished an injury-plagued 2019 season with a 13-14 mark and weren’t able to play last spring due to COVID-19 concerns. KV has since been moved back to 3A and is expected to challenge for post-season hardware this year.
Suarez came to Kankakee Valley from her alma mater, Hanover Central, where she was head coach for two years. She took over the Wildcats program after legendary coach Larry McMillen retired.
Stepping into the spotlight of a successful program is something Suarez is familiar with, said KVSC athletic director John Gray in hiring Suarez.
Suarez was also an assistant coach at Hanover for two years before moving into the head coaching position.
“Coach Suarez will have to move fast to get a staff together and the kids ready for the upcoming season,” Grays said. “Losing the season last year due to COVID and then having many restrictions this year will require a lot of planning to get the Kougars ready for another successful season.”
As a player, Suarez led Hanover Central to a Class 2A state title in 2004, pitching a perfect game in a 1-0 victory over Clarksville. She was inducted into the National Softball Association’s Hall of Fame in 2012 and was placed into the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association in 2015.
She would later excel in the pitching circle at the University of Indianapolis, helping the Greyhounds earn a pair of conference championships and a Great Lakes Region title. She would pitch in the Division II College World Series in 2009.
A former coach at North Newton for four years, Suarez’s teams have captured four conference titles, three sectionals and two regionals.