There will be very little build-up to the Class 3A boys’ basketball Sectional 18 championship game at Kankakee Valley this year.
The two teams expected to battle for a title — Culver Academy (14-6) and Kankakee Valley (15-5) — will meet the first night of the tournament (Tuesday, March 1) in Wheatfield. Whoever wins that game will be heavily favored to dispatch a combination of the three other teams, including New Prairie (five wins), Knox (six wins) and Wheeler (two wins).
CMA, which won three 3A sectional titles from 2017-19 and a 4A title in 2020 at LaPorte after it was moved up a class due to the tournament success factor, has returned to 3A where it was thrown in with the field at KV.
The 2018 state champions and 2019 runner-ups are without Trey Galloway, who is playing for Mike Woodson at Indiana University, but they do have Cooper Farrell. The 6-foot-5 junior guard is perhaps the sectional’s most exciting player and will be the focus of KV’s defense next week.
The Eagles come into the tournament having won four straight games, while KV has won four of its last five. The teams have had just one common opponent this year, with CMA routing LaPorte, 56-32, on Dec. 11 and the Kougars needing overtime (52-50) to knock off the Slicers on Feb. 5.
Surprisingly, KV has never crossed paths with CMA, which also doesn’t play any of the other teams in the sectional field.
The CMA-KV matchup will be the only game on Tuesday night, with two semifinal games scheduled for Friday, March 4. New Prairie (5-16) will face Knox (6-13) and Wheeler (2-18) will face the winner of the KV-CMA contest.
New Prairie was a surprising winner of the sectional last year, beating Hanover Central — the 2019 and ’20 winner — in the final game at home. KVHS last won a sectional in 2008, but is just 2-13 in tournament games since.
Class A
tournament preview
At Kouts
Covenant Christian of DeMotte (6-13) will open tournament play against Washington Township (3-14) at Class A Kouts on March 1. Washington Township routed the Knights, 70-41, on Jan. 25, but Covenant has a three-game win streak going into the final week of the regular season.
In other match-ups at Kouts, the host Mustangs (12-9) and Morgan Township (14-4) will square off for the third time this season on March 2.
The teams each won a game against the other in the regular season.
In the other game on March 2, Hammond S & T (2-14) will play tournament favorite 21st Century (16-4). Marquette Catholic (11-9) will play either Kouts or Morgan in one of two semifinal games on March 4.