Knights

DeMOTTE — In what will essentially decide the Midwest Conference champion, Faith Christian traveled to DeMotte Christian to record a 56-44 victory to put itself in the driver’s seat for the 2022-23 title last Thursday, Jan. 12.

With freshmen dominating the starting lineup, the Eagles (16-3, 4-0 in the MWC) jumped to a 44-23 lead by halftime in a rematch of last month’s Lakeland Christian Tournament final.

Trending Food Videos