DeMOTTE — In what will essentially decide the Midwest Conference champion, Faith Christian traveled to DeMotte Christian to record a 56-44 victory to put itself in the driver’s seat for the 2022-23 title last Thursday, Jan. 12.
With freshmen dominating the starting lineup, the Eagles (16-3, 4-0 in the MWC) jumped to a 44-23 lead by halftime in a rematch of last month’s Lakeland Christian Tournament final.
The Eagles used their quickness to outscore DMC, 24-11, in the second quarter. DeMotte (15-4, 5-1) did go on a 13-1 run in the third quarter to close the gap some, but the Knights failed to get the lead under double figures in losing to Faith for the second time this season.
Faith forced 23 turnovers by DMC while keeping tabs on everyone on the floor besides senior Skylar Bos, who had a game-high 24 points on 10 of 29 shooting. She added three steals, four assists and eight rebounds.
Senior Gabbi Zeilenga had seven points, 10 boards and two assists and Claire Bakker — the team’s second-leading scorer — was limited to four points. She did pull down 10 rebounds and had a pair of steals.
The team’s top 3-point shooter, Bakker hit just 1 of 10 from deep in the loss.
Maya Layton, a freshman, had 23 points for the Eagles on 9 of 22 shooting. She was 3 of 10 from 3-point range and added 14 rebounds, six assists, five steals and three blocks.
Trinity Wilburn had 19 points on 9 of 19 shooting with five assists and 10 steals and Hannah Bolton added seven rebounds.
Wilburn and Bolton are also freshmen.
The Knights did bounce back a couple days later, beating MWC host Frontier, 64-40, on Saturday, Jan. 14.
DMC took a 33-17 lead by halftime in cruising to its seventh win in nine games. Bos had another strong outing, scoring 27 points on 13 of 21 shooting.
The school’s all-time scoring leader added five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Zeilenga had eight points, eight boards and three assists and Claire Bakker chipped in nine points with 10 rebounds and three assists.
Sophie Bakker had 12 points, including four 3-point baskets, and added three assists.
Frontier falls to 5-13 and 3-3 in league play.
The Knights had just one conference game remaining at North White on Jan. 17. The Vikings are 4-16 on the season.
Faith Christian has MWC games with West Central (Jan. 17), South Newton (Jan. 24) and Tri-County (Jan. 26) remaining.
This is the first year in the MWC for both DMC and Faith Christian, which were approved to join the MWC this season. Neither school had played for a conference title before this year.