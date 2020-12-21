MOROCCO — After struggling shooting the ball the first three quarters, the North Newton Lady Spartans caught fire in the fourth to run away with a 45-27 win over Covington on Dec. 18.
“It was a very physical game but we kept battling,” said North Newton coach Jenny Spillers. “We had double-digit turnovers in the first half and it wasn’t a pretty game.”
The Lady Spartans made just 9 of 31 shots (29 percent) in the first half to go along with 10 turnovers. However, the North Newton defense was strong and actually held the lead the entire game. The Lady Spartans never trailed in the contest.
Junior Grace Hollopeter paced North Newton in the first quarter with a pair of baskets as North Newton led 12-7.
A three-point play by Cayci Ehlinger highlighted North Newton’s offense in the second quarter as Covington outscored the Lady Spartans 7-6 to trail just 18-14 at the break. Sophomore Micah Stonecipher scored six points in the paint for Covington to lead the Lady Trojan’s attack.
A couple of baskets inside from Heidi Schleman gave North Newton a seven-point lead, but Covington’s Karsyn Engle hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished the quarter with eight points as the Lady Trojans trailed only 28-25 heading into the final quarter.
North Newton was 4 of 17 from the floor in the third quarter and 0 of 11 from 3-point range.
North Newton came into the fourth quarter making just 27 percent of its shots.
The Lady Spartans found their offensive rhythm making 8 of 12 shots in the final quarter behind a strong performance from junior Harley Schleman. Harley, one-half of the twin towers, scored 10 points in the final period as her team outscored Covington 17-2 to pull away for the 18-point win.
Harley Schleman finished with a team-high 12 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals.
“We were dealing with some health issues with Mackendzie (Dresbaugh), so we were trying to find someone to step up big in the first half and hit a couple of shots,” said Spillers. “Grace (Hollopeter) did that for us in the first quarter and Harley really stepped up for us in the fourth. She was starting for me, but she had a couple of bad games and she came off the bench for me tonight. It just clicked for her in the fourth quarter. She was the one that gave us that pick me up we needed.”
Hollopeter and Ehlinger added seven points each in the win, while Heidi Schleman and Dresbaugh both had six. Heidi Schleman also pulled down nine rebounds
The tough game for North Newton was a sign of improvement this year, according to coach Spillers.
“Any game last year where we fell apart mentally or if the game was too physical, we would have lost,” said Spillers. “Today’s game proves to me that they are ready, but we got a lot of work still to do.”