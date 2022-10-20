VALPARAISO — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich’s ninth-place finish helped the Bombers secure a team bid for the semistate at Saturday’s Chesterton Cross Country Regional.
The girls’ and boys’ races were held at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso, which is located just south of Chesterton.
Wuethrich, seeking a return to the state meet, covered the Sunset Hill course in 16 minutes, 29.4 seconds, just .2 seconds behind Chesterton’s third runner.
James Dillabaugh of Valpo was the race winner in 16:00.2. His finish catapulted the Vikings to the top of the team standings, with LaPorte, Chesterton, Portage and RCHS rounding out the top five.
The Bombers’ runners finished 9, 25, 31, 33 and 42. Junior Tom Van Hoose finished 25th overall in 17:16, followed by sophomore brother Oden in 31st place in 17:37.1.
Jack Boer was 33rd in 17:40.2 and Tristen Maciejewski placed 42nd in 17:57.7. Ethan Cook and Jacob Partin also competed for RCHS.
Kankakee Valley junior Ethan Ehrhardt also punched a ticket to the semistate with a 16th-place finish in 16:50.6. Covenant Christian’s Hunter Drain was 17th in 16:50.8 to qualify for semistate also.
The Kougars finished seventh overall, with Luke Bristol finishing 39th (17:55.2), Matthew Hoffman finishing 41st (17:57.7), Owen Sharp locking down 57th (18:31.2) and Luke Lulasik finishing 59th (18:35.6). Xavier De La Paz Marino and Brock Maple also competed for the Kougars.
Morgan Township’s Ty Ivanyo, who placed second to Wuethrich at the Rensselaer Sectional last week, finished 11th overall in 16:33.2.
South Newton’s top runner, Tristen Barricks, finished 58th in his final CC race, with teammate Ezekiel Gonzalez placing 85th overall. North Newton’s Riley Taylor was 68th and teammate Dreyden Pufahl was 86th.
DeMotte Christian’s Tanyon Bakker was 84th and West Central had five runners compete, including Aiden Conley (70th), Josiah Rodriguez (75th), Hayden Fritz (77th), Maddox Gutwein (88th) and Conner Bunger (89th).
Meanwhile, KVHS will send two female runners to the semistate round after junior Emma Bell and freshman teammate Faith Terborg qualified with their runs at Sunset Hill.
Bell placed 15th overall in 20:10.9 to extend her season another week, while Terborg was 30th in 21:03.0. In team scoring, the Kougars were eighth overall, edging out DeMotte Christian. RCHS was 10th overall.
Valparaiso, Morgan Township, Kouts, Portage and Chesterton finished in the top five, with New Prairie’s Lillian Zelasko, a senior, winning the race in 17:56.6.
Rensselaer Sectional champion Peyton Bucher, a freshman, was third overall in 19:10.6.
KV’s other scorers included Addison Johnson (49th), Lilly Culbreth (50th) and Olivia Sheehy (81st). Keely Culbreth was 86th overall.
Audrey Davisson was 52nd overall for the Bombers and Rheannon Pinkerman placed 54th. Solcy Sanchez (58th), Audrey Korniak (63rd) and Baylie Wuethrich (67th) also scored.
Elizabeth Knoth was 84th overall and Amy Hendrix placed 85th.
Davisson, Pinkerman, Sanchez, Wuethrich and Knoth are all seniors.
Senior Gabbi Zeilenga was the top finisher for DMC, placing 39th in 21:45.5. Teammate Abby Talarek was 40th, followed by Hannah Frump (60th), Sophia Bakker (72nd) and Claire Bakker (74th).
North Newton’s Kaitlyn Polish was 82nd overall and Aubree Florian of South Newton capped her distance career by placing 62nd. South Newton senior Delaney Farmer was 76th and Alvianna Barricks, a freshman for the Rebels, placed 83rd.