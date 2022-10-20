Bell advances

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

KVHS junior Emma Bell (right) qualified for her third straight semistate with a top 15 finish at the Chesterton Regional last week.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

VALPARAISO — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich’s ninth-place finish helped the Bombers secure a team bid for the semistate at Saturday’s Chesterton Cross Country Regional.

The girls’ and boys’ races were held at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso, which is located just south of Chesterton.

Trending Food Videos