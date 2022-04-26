MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s 1-2 finish in the girls’ high jump event highlighted the Lady Kougars’ first-place finish at the Twin Lakes Relays on Friday, April 22. Senior Taylor Schoonveld and junior teammate Emily Nannenga went toe-to-toe once the height began at 4 feet, 8 inches, each trying to outdo the other for the high jump title. Finally, Nannenga gained victory, leaping a school-record 5 feet, 9 inches to defeat Schoonveld. And who held the previous record of 5-8? Schoonveld, who did so at last year’s state meet in Indianapolis where she placed third overall. Schoonveld finished at 5-8 and watched as her teammate attempted 5-10. However, Nannenga was unable to lift her body over the bar in her three attempts. With Nannenga’s 5-9 finish and Schoonveld’s 5-8, the Kougars easily won the high jump relay at a combined height of 11-5 to set a meet record. Schoonveld would then compete in three other relays, leading the Kougars to wins in all three. She was the anchor leg on the 4-by-400 relay that featured Brooke Swart, Elise Kasper and Audri Wilson (4 minutes, 23.01 seconds); the 800-meter sprint medley relay that included Ava McKim, Swart and Kate Thomas (1:53.24); and the 400-yard shuttle hurdle relay with Laynie Capellari, Carissa Seneczko and Mia Hoffman-Buczek (58 seconds). The 4-by-100 team of Seneczko, Swart, Thomas and McKim also won in 51.84 seconds. KVHS had 88 points to beat three other teams that tied for second, including Rensselaer Central, Benton Central and Twin Lakes. South Newton and Delphi also competed. With a team victory in the boys’ meet as well, KVHS won the corporation championship with 186 points. RCHS picked up to wins in the girls’ meet, with the 4-by-800 team of Rheannon Pinkerman, Audrey Korniak, Solby Sanchez and Amzie Maienbrook winning in 11:17. The pole vault pair of Libby Dixon and Emman Sinn also won with a combined vault of 16 feet. Runner-up finishers for the Bombers included the distance medley relay team of Pinkerman, Delaney Koebcke, Brooklyn Bilyeu and Maienbrook (10:53.06), Maienbrook in the 1,600 run (5:52.52), the high jump duo of Kaylee Tiede-Souza and Ariel Manns (9-10), with Manns clearing 5 feet, and the long jump relay team of Grace Healey and Taylor Jordan, who combined for 28 feet, 7 1/4 inches. Gracie Castle, Bilyeau, Jordan and Healey were third in the 4-by-100 relay; the 4-by-400 team of Jordan, Allana Redlin, Audrey Davisson and Koecbke was fourth; the shuttle hurdles foursome of Healey, Trinity Oliver, Castle and Koebcke was fifth; the shot-put pair of Lydia Redlin and Maddy Kosiba was fifth; and the discus relay twosome of Lydia Redlin and Dixon finished fourth. KVHS wins first title in 7 years MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ team captured its first Twin Lakes Relays title in seven years behind four first-place finishes and a handful of seconds. The Kougars had 98 points to beat runner-up Twin Lakes by 20 points. Rensselaer Central was third, followed by Benton Central, South Newton and Delphi. Vaulters Xavier De La Paz Marino (12 feet) and Brock Martin (10-0) won the pole vault relay with a combined 22 feet. The distance medley foursome of Ethan Ehrhardt, Adam Collard, Austin Parks and Justin Hoffman also finished first. Hoffman, Ehrhardt and Collard were joined by Bobby LaLonde to earn the 4-by-800 relay title and Ehrhardt was the 3,200-meter run winner with Luke Bristol fourth. Second-place finishers included the discus relay pair of Zach Frieden and Nathan Duttlinger, the high jump duo of Jacob Sandlin and Brady Sampson, the 4-by-400 relay team of Sampson, Caleb Deardorff, Sandlin and Adrian Uchman and the 4-by-100 relay squad of Deardorff, Collard, Jack Lamka and Uchman. The shuttle hurdles team of Sandlin, Sampson, Parks and Lamka was second, the shot-put team of Carson Hines and Duttlinger was fourth and the long jump pair of Parks and Ehrhardt was fifth. Throwers Jordan Cree and Brian Camarena won both the shot-put relay (84-11) and discus (284-10) for the Bombers. RCHS also took second in pole vault, with Hayden Box and Jack Jordan combining for 21 feet; Tom Van Hoose in the 3,200 meters in 11:08; the 4-by-800 team of Tristen Wuethrich, Trey Maciejewski, Jacob Partin and Dalton Henry in 9 minutes; and the distance medley team of Maciejewski, Henry, Steven Carrera and Wuethrich in 9:07. The high jump duo of Nolan Potts and Jordan was fourth, the long jump pair of Kolton Ploughe and Tyger Woodke was sixth, Oden Van Hoose finished sixth in the 3,200 run and the 4-by-400 team of Jason Wu, Wuethrich, Logan Kuiper and Henry was third. The sprint medley foursome of Kuiper, Aaron Barko, Dylan Kidd and Woodke finished fifth and the shuttle hurdles team of Ploughe, Jordan, Kidd and Woodke was third.
MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s 1-2 finish in the girls’ high jump event highlighted the Lady Kougars’ first-place finish at the Twin Lakes Relays on Friday, April 22. Senior Taylor Schoonveld and junior teammate Emily Nannenga went toe-to-toe once the height began at 4 feet, 8 inches, each trying to outdo the other for the high jump title. Finally, Nannenga gained victory, leaping a school-record 5 feet, 9 inches to defeat Schoonveld. And who held the previous record of 5-8? Schoonveld, who did so at last year’s state meet in Indianapolis where she placed third overall. Schoonveld finished at 5-8 and watched as her teammate attempted 5-10. However, Nannenga was unable to lift her body over the bar in her three attempts. With Nannenga’s 5-9 finish and Schoonveld’s 5-8, the Kougars easily won the high jump relay at a combined height of 11-5 to set a meet record. Schoonveld would then compete in three other relays, leading the Kougars to wins in all three. She was the anchor leg on the 4-by-400 relay that featured Brooke Swart, Elise Kasper and Audri Wilson (4 minutes, 23.01 seconds); the 800-meter sprint medley relay that included Ava McKim, Swart and Kate Thomas (1:53.24); and the 400-yard shuttle hurdle relay with Laynie Capellari, Carissa Seneczko and Mia Hoffman-Buczek (58 seconds). The 4-by-100 team of Seneczko, Swart, Thomas and McKim also won in 51.84 seconds. KVHS had 88 points to beat three other teams that tied for second, including Rensselaer Central, Benton Central and Twin Lakes. South Newton and Delphi also competed. With a team victory in the boys’ meet as well, KVHS won the corporation championship with 186 points. RCHS picked up to wins in the girls’ meet, with the 4-by-800 team of Rheannon Pinkerman, Audrey Korniak, Solby Sanchez and Amzie Maienbrook winning in 11:17. The pole vault pair of Libby Dixon and Emman Sinn also won with a combined vault of 16 feet. Runner-up finishers for the Bombers included the distance medley relay team of Pinkerman, Delaney Koebcke, Brooklyn Bilyeu and Maienbrook (10:53.06), Maienbrook in the 1,600 run (5:52.52), the high jump duo of Kaylee Tiede-Souza and Ariel Manns (9-10), with Manns clearing 5 feet, and the long jump relay team of Grace Healey and Taylor Jordan, who combined for 28 feet, 7 1/4 inches. Gracie Castle, Bilyeau, Jordan and Healey were third in the 4-by-100 relay; the 4-by-400 team of Jordan, Allana Redlin, Audrey Davisson and Koecbke was fourth; the shuttle hurdles foursome of Healey, Trinity Oliver, Castle and Koebcke was fifth; the shot-put pair of Lydia Redlin and Maddy Kosiba was fifth; and the discus relay twosome of Lydia Redlin and Dixon finished fourth. KVHS wins first title in 7 years Kankakee Valley’s boys’ team captured its first Twin Lakes Relays title in seven years behind four first-place finishes and a handful of seconds. The Kougars had 98 points to beat runner-up Twin Lakes by 20 points. Rensselaer Central was third, followed by Benton Central, South Newton and Delphi. Vaulters Xavier De La Paz Marino (12 feet) and Brock Martin (10-0) won the pole vault relay with a combined 22 feet. The distance medley foursome of Ethan Ehrhardt, Adam Collard, Austin Parks and Justin Hoffman also finished first. Hoffman, Ehrhardt and Collard were joined by Bobby LaLonde to earn the 4-by-800 relay title and Ehrhardt was the 3,200-meter run winner with Luke Bristol fourth. Second-place finishers included the discus relay pair of Zach Frieden and Nathan Duttlinger, the high jump duo of Jacob Sandlin and Brady Sampson, the 4-by-400 relay team of Sampson, Caleb Deardorff, Sandlin and Adrian Uchman and the 4-by-100 relay squad of Deardorff, Collard, Jack Lamka and Uchman. The shuttle hurdles team of Sandlin, Sampson, Parks and Lamka was second, the shot-put team of Carson Hines and Duttlinger was fourth and the long jump pair of Parks and Ehrhardt was fifth. Throwers Jordan Cree and Brian Camarena won both the shot-put relay (84-11) and discus (284-10) for the Bombers. RCHS also took second in pole vault, with Hayden Box and Jack Jordan combining for 21 feet; Tom Van Hoose in the 3,200 meters in 11:08; the 4-by-800 team of Tristen Wuethrich, Trey Maciejewski, Jacob Partin and Dalton Henry in 9 minutes; and the distance medley team of Maciejewski, Henry, Steven Carrera and Wuethrich in 9:07. The high jump duo of Nolan Potts and Jordan was fourth, the long jump pair of Kolton Ploughe and Tyger Woodke was sixth, Oden Van Hoose finished sixth in the 3,200 run and the 4-by-400 team of Jason Wu, Wuethrich, Logan Kuiper and Henry was third. The sprint medley foursome of Kuiper, Aaron Barko, Dylan Kidd and Woodke finished fifth and the shuttle hurdles team of Ploughe, Jordan, Kidd and Woodke was third.
MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s 1-2 finish in the girls’ high jump event highlighted the Lady Kougars’ first-place finish at the Twin Lakes Relays on Friday, April 22.
Senior Taylor Schoonveld and junior teammate Emily Nannenga went toe-to-toe once the height began at 4 feet, 8 inches, each trying to outdo the other for the high jump title. Finally, Nannenga gained victory, leaping a school-record 5 feet, 9 inches to defeat Schoonveld.
And who held the previous record of 5-8? Schoonveld, who did so at last year’s state meet in Indianapolis where she placed third overall.
Schoonveld finished at 5-8 and watched as her teammate attempted 5-10. However, Nannenga was unable to lift her body over the bar in her three attempts.
With Nannenga’s 5-9 finish and Schoonveld’s 5-8, the Kougars easily won the high jump relay at a combined height of 11-5 to set a meet record.
Schoonveld would then compete in three other relays, leading the Kougars to wins in all three. She was the anchor leg on the 4-by-400 relay that featured Brooke Swart, Elise Kasper and Audri Wilson (4 minutes, 23.01 seconds); the 800-meter sprint medley relay that included Ava McKim, Swart and Kate Thomas (1:53.24); and the 400-yard shuttle hurdle relay with Laynie Capellari, Carissa Seneczko and Mia Hoffman-Buczek (58 seconds).
The 4-by-100 team of Seneczko, Swart, Thomas and McKim also won in 51.84 seconds.
KVHS had 88 points to beat three other teams that tied for second, including Rensselaer Central, Benton Central and Twin Lakes. South Newton and Delphi also competed.
With a team victory in the boys’ meet as well, KVHS won the corporation championship with 186 points.
RCHS picked up to wins in the girls’ meet, with the 4-by-800 team of Rheannon Pinkerman, Audrey Korniak, Solby Sanchez and Amzie Maienbrook winning in 11:17. The pole vault pair of Libby Dixon and Emman Sinn also won with a combined vault of 16 feet.
Runner-up finishers for the Bombers included the distance medley relay team of Pinkerman, Delaney Koebcke, Brooklyn Bilyeu and Maienbrook (10:53.06), Maienbrook in the 1,600 run (5:52.52), the high jump duo of Kaylee Tiede-Souza and Ariel Manns (9-10), with Manns clearing 5 feet, and the long jump relay team of Grace Healey and Taylor Jordan, who combined for 28 feet, 7 1/4 inches.
Gracie Castle, Bilyeau, Jordan and Healey were third in the 4-by-100 relay; the 4-by-400 team of Jordan, Allana Redlin, Audrey Davisson and Koecbke was fourth; the shuttle hurdles foursome of Healey, Trinity Oliver, Castle and Koebcke was fifth; the shot-put pair of Lydia Redlin and Maddy Kosiba was fifth; and the discus relay twosome of Lydia Redlin and Dixon finished fourth.
KVHS wins first title in 7 years
Kankakee Valley’s boys’ team captured its first Twin Lakes Relays title in seven years behind four first-place finishes and a handful of seconds.
The Kougars had 98 points to beat runner-up Twin Lakes by 20 points. Rensselaer Central was third, followed by Benton Central, South Newton and Delphi.
Vaulters Xavier De La Paz Marino (12 feet) and Brock Martin (10-0) won the pole vault relay with a combined 22 feet. The distance medley foursome of Ethan Ehrhardt, Adam Collard, Austin Parks and Justin Hoffman also finished first.
Hoffman, Ehrhardt and Collard were joined by Bobby LaLonde to earn the 4-by-800 relay title and Ehrhardt was the 3,200-meter run winner with Luke Bristol fourth.
Second-place finishers included the discus relay pair of Zach Frieden and Nathan Duttlinger, the high jump duo of Jacob Sandlin and Brady Sampson, the 4-by-400 relay team of Sampson, Caleb Deardorff, Sandlin and Adrian Uchman and the 4-by-100 relay squad of Deardorff, Collard, Jack Lamka and Uchman.
The shuttle hurdles team of Sandlin, Sampson, Parks and Lamka was second, the shot-put team of Carson Hines and Duttlinger was fourth and the long jump pair of Parks and Ehrhardt was fifth.
Throwers Jordan Cree and Brian Camarena won both the shot-put relay (84-11) and discus (284-10) for the Bombers.
RCHS also took second in pole vault, with Hayden Box and Jack Jordan combining for 21 feet; Tom Van Hoose in the 3,200 meters in 11:08; the 4-by-800 team of Tristen Wuethrich, Trey Maciejewski, Jacob Partin and Dalton Henry in 9 minutes; and the distance medley team of Maciejewski, Henry, Steven Carrera and Wuethrich in 9:07.
The high jump duo of Nolan Potts and Jordan was fourth, the long jump pair of Kolton Ploughe and Tyger Woodke was sixth, Oden Van Hoose finished sixth in the 3,200 run and the 4-by-400 team of Jason Wu, Wuethrich, Logan Kuiper and Henry was third.
The sprint medley foursome of Kuiper, Aaron Barko, Dylan Kidd and Woodke finished fifth and the shuttle hurdles team of Ploughe, Jordan, Kidd and Woodke was third.