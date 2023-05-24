PORTAGE — DeMotte Christian senior Gabbi Zeilenga captured a pair of titles at the Portage girls’ track regional on May 23, winning both the pole vault and long jump.
A Bethel College recruit, Zeilenga vaulted 11 feet, 3 inches to capture the pole vault crown. She won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1 inch.
Kylee Marshall of Munster was second at 17-10 1/2.
It’s the first regional title for Zeilenga, who qualified for the state meet last spring when she finished second to Lake Central’s Gwen Schilling.
Zeilenga vaulted 11 feet in last year’s regional.
The long jump title is also a first for the Knight standout. She finished sixth in the event last spring with a jump of 17-2.
Another area athlete, junior Addysen Standish, earned a regional title in the 300-meter low hurdles at Portage. The Kankakee Valley Sectional champion finished first in 45.20 seconds to reach the state standard for inclusion in the state meet.
It is Standish’s first regional title and first trip to the state finals.
Earlier in the meet, Standish placed eighth in 16.27 seconds to pick up a point for her team, which had 13 points overall, including Standish’s 11 total points. The other two points came from senior Liz Glassburn’s seventh-place finish in the high jump at 5-2.
Valparaiso won the team title with 129 points. DeMotte Christian had 20 points — with all 20 coming via Zeilenga’s victories — and Kankakee Valley had 14 points.
Rensselaer Central managed five points.
KVHS senior Kate Thomas nearly punched her ticket for the state meet after placing fourth in the 400 meters in 58.91 seconds, She finished less than a second from third, which was claimed by Lake Central’s Noelle Dilosa in 58.14.
KV teammate Ella Carden was fifth in the 200 meters in 26.08 seconds and both Carden and Thomas joined Brooke Swart and Ava McKim in the 4-by-100 relay race, with the Kougars placing eighth in 50.49. Carden was also ninth in the long jump at 17-1 1/4.
Haylee Hass, a freshman, was eighth in the pole vault at 9 feet.
The Kougars’ 4-by-400 team of Reese Van Meter, Elyce Gillette, Swart and Thomas was sixth in 4:09.34.
DMC’s Sophie Bakker was 11th in the 800 meters and joined Claire Bakker, Hannah Frump and Abbey Talarek in the 4-by-800, which finished 12th overall.