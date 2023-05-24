Zeilenga back to state

DeMotte Christian senior Gabbi Zeilenga qualified for her second straight state meet after winning the Portage Regional pole vault title on May 23. It is Zeilenga's first title in the event after placing second a year ago.

PORTAGE — DeMotte Christian senior Gabbi Zeilenga captured a pair of titles at the Portage girls’ track regional on May 23, winning both the pole vault and long jump.

A Bethel College recruit, Zeilenga vaulted 11 feet, 3 inches to capture the pole vault crown. She won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1 inch.

Tags