WINONA LAKE — DeMotte Christian fell short in its pursuit of the Lakeland Christian Academy Tournament title last week at Winona Lake.
The Lady Knights (12-3) lost to Lafayette’s Faith Christian by a 70-56 final in the championship game. With the score tied at 17-17 after the first quarter, the Eagles (14-3) used a 28-point second quarter — burying six 3-pointers in the period — to pull away for a 45-33 half-time lead.
The Eagles start four freshmen, with freshman guard Trinity Wilburn scoring a game-high 30 points. Classmate Maya Layton added 21 points and hit 4 of 10 3-point shots. She added 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals and freshman Caya Stillings had 14 points after knocking down 4 of 9 3-pointers.
As a team, Faith hit 10 of 21 3-point baskets.
DMC knocked down six 3-pointers, with sophomore Sophie Bakker hitting 5 of 9 treys. She finished with 18 points and added nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sister Claire had 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals and senior Skylar Bos had 17 points on 8 of 14 shooting with six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Senior Gabbi Zeilenga had a team-high 11 boards with three assists and three blocks.
The Knights reached the final game with wins over Lakeland Christian (59-44) and Clinton Christian (61-12). Faith Christian beat Hamilton and Lakeland Christian to play for the tournament title.
Against Lakeland Christian, DMC’s Bos had 23 points, hitting 11 of 20 shots. She added eight assists, six steals and two blocks and Claire Bakker had 14 points, 11 boards and three assists. Sophie Bakker had 10 boards with three assists and three steals and Zeilenga had 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks to go with her seven points.
The Knights led 30-17 at halftime before putting the game in cruise control in the second half.
DMC held Clinton Christian to single digits in each quarter in a 61-12 rout in game two of the tournament. The Knights sprinted to a 29-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Bos had 16 points with six assists and four steals. She hit 8 of 10 shots, with many coming at the rim off turnovers.
Zeilenga nearly had a triple-double, scoring 10 points and adding 11 rebounds with eight blocks. She added seven assists and four steals.
DeMotte Christian returns to action Saturday, Jan. 7 when it faces West Central in a Midwest Conference match-up.
Lake Central blasts Kougars, 67-39
WHEATFIELD — Visiting Lake Central held Kankakee Valley to a single 3-point basket in the first quarter in building a 21-3 lead to set the stage for a 67-39 romp on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Kougar Den.
Senior guard Lilly Toppen’s 3-point basket was the only points in the period for KV, which lost for the third time in four games after a 12-2 start.
Toppen had 16 points, including 10 in the first half. Olivia Plummer added seven points.
The Indians (12-4) hit 12 3-point shots in the game, with Riley Milausnic knocking down four on her way to a team-high 16 points. Teammates Ayla Krygier and Aniyah Bishop had 11 points each and two other players had eight points for the Indians, who have won three of their last four games.