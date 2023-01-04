WINONA LAKE — DeMotte Christian fell short in its pursuit of the Lakeland Christian Academy Tournament title last week at Winona Lake.

The Lady Knights (12-3) lost to Lafayette’s Faith Christian by a 70-56 final in the championship game. With the score tied at 17-17 after the first quarter, the Eagles (14-3) used a 28-point second quarter — burying six 3-pointers in the period — to pull away for a 45-33 half-time lead.

Tags

Trending Food Videos