DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian has opened the season at 4-0 behind its high-powered offense.
The Knights won their own tournament in DeMotte over the weekend (Nov. 12), beating Portage Christian (64-5) and Heritage Christian (73-33) behind slasher Skyler Bos, a four-year starter at DeMotte, and sophomore sharpshooter Sophie Bakker, who had a career-high 32 points in her team’s rout of Heritage Christian in the tournament final.
Bakker hit 10 of 19 shots, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and added 6 of 8 free throws. She had 10 rebounds and two steals.
Bos added 21 points on 8 of 17 shooting with nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. Claire Bakker had seven rebounds and three assists, Gabbi Zeilenga had four steals and Cassie Nanninga had six rebounds and three steals.
The Knights led 19-6 after the first quarter against the Defenders, who fall to 1-2. They led 31-17 at halftime and outscored Heritage Christian, 32-9, in the third period.
DeMotte reached the tourney final by holding winless Portage Christian (0-2) to five second-quarter points in a semifinal win. The Knights led 29-0 after the first period and outscored Portage, 26-0, in the second half.
Bos led all scorers with 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting. She had five assists. Sophie Bakker added 12 points and Claire Bakker had eight rebounds and five steals.
Ten of the 11 players who played for DeMotte scored.
Knights roll past Whiting in season opener
DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian opened the season with a 58-20 rout of visiting Whiting on Nov. 8, getting 23 points on 11 of 16 shooting from senior Skylar Bos.
Bos also had seven steals as DeMotte built a 48-14 lead by halftime.
Gabbi Zeilenga, a senior, added 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting with three steals and three assists, Sophie Bakker had 11 points and added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals and Audrey DeVries chipped in eight points.
Two days later, the Knights cruised to a 69-16 win over visiting 21st Century, getting 26 points from Bos, who hit 13 of 14 shots from the floor. She added eight assists and three steals.
Claire Bakker had nine points, 15 r3bounds, six assists and two steals and Sophie Bakker had 11 points and three assists. Sophie hit 3 of 4 3-point shots.
DeVries had three steals and Zeilenga had seven points, seven rebounds and four steals.
KV buries Marquette with strong half
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley outscored Michigan City Marquette, 48-16, in the second half to cruise to a 77-39 home-opening victory on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The Kougars (3-2) held the lead for most of the game, but Marquette, which has lost three in a row to fall to 1-3, closed within two points in the second quarter at 23-21.
KV led 28-23 at halftime before hot shooting allowed the Kougars to pull away in the third quarter. Senior guard Lilly Toppen had a team-high 18 points, including four 3-point baskets.
Senior forward Abby Grandchamp had 12 points and senior Kate Thomas chipped in 10. All in all, 11 players scored for the Kougars, who won their second straight.
Marquette Catholic freshman Laniah Davis led all scorers with 23 points.
KVHS will return to action Friday night when it hosts Highland in a Northwest Crossroads Conference opener. JV tip is set for 5:30 p.m.
Kougars rally to beat 1A Kouts, improve to 2-2
KOUTS — Kankakee Valley used a strong fourth quarter to rally from a five-point deficit, second-half deficit to record a 40-36 victory over host Kouts on Saturday, Nov. 12.
KV (2-2) trailed 29-24 in the third period, but stormed back by outscoring the Mustangs, 16-7, in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game skid.
The Kougars hit just 17 of 31 free throws, but knocked down nine key ones in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.
Senior guard Lilly Toppen hit two foul shots late for KV and had seven of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Senior Kate Thomas has four free throws in the fourth and finished with 13 points.
The Mustangs, who fall to 0-3, got 13 points from senior Allison Capouch.