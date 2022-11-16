DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian has opened the season at 4-0 behind its high-powered offense.

The Knights won their own tournament in DeMotte over the weekend (Nov. 12), beating Portage Christian (64-5) and Heritage Christian (73-33) behind slasher Skyler Bos, a four-year starter at DeMotte, and sophomore sharpshooter Sophie Bakker, who had a career-high 32 points in her team’s rout of Heritage Christian in the tournament final.

