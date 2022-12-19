DeMOTTE — On Dec. 14 and 17, the Knights of DeMotte Christian High School, pulled of a pair of wins to move to a 2-3 record for the young season.
On Dec 14, the fans at Friday’s non-league challenge between the Knights and the visiting Hammond Academy of Science & Tech Hawks, saw DeMotte Christian’s boys’ basketball squad wallop HAST 71- 33.
The Knights were led by senior Jacob Miller with 18 points and junior Luke Terpstra with 15 with contributions to the scoring by every other Knights but one.
HAST simply had no answer for DMC as the Knights attacked unmercifully on both ends of the court leading to numerous fast breaks and uncontested shots before backing off in the fourth and emptying the bench.
On Dec. 17, the Knight traveled north to Union Mills the face off against a slight tougher team in the South Central Satellites. DMCHS still came away with the win, 76-60.
The Satellites were led by freshman phenom Jay Huerta, who put up 31 points or over half of his team’s output. Even with that, he was not the leading scorer in the game as Knights’ junior Jayce Bultema did him one better with 32 points.
Hawks: No Individual Stats Available
Knights: Davis Perterson 1-0-0-0-2; Jacob Dyke 0-1-0-1-3; Tony Bos 2-1-0-0-7; Gabe Rottier 3-0-3-4-9; Tanyon Bakker 1-1-0-0-5; Misha Seitzinger 0-0-0-0-0; Arthur Walstra 1-0-1-1-3; Joshua DeJong 2-0-0-0-4; Luke Terpstra 5-1-2-4-15; Jayce Bultema 1-1-0-0-5; Jacob Miller 4-1-7-9-18; Bryce Nash 0-0-0-0-0.
South Central 16-09-21-14=60
Satellites: Derek Walsh 2-0-0-5-4; Colin Ward 0-2-1-2-7; Brayden Lautenbach 1-0-0-0-2; Zak Kimmel 0-0-0-0-0; Jay Huerta 4-5-8-10-31; Clayton Strauch 1-1-1-2-6; Brayden Grass 3-1-1-2-10; Jack Haschel 0-0-0-0-0.
Knights: Jacob Dyke 2-2-2-3-12; Tony Bos 0-3-2-2-11; Gabe Rottier 4-0-0-0-8; Joshua DeJong 0-0-0-0-0; Luke Terpstra 4-0-0-1-8; Jayce Bultema 11-2-4-9-32; Jacob Miller 2-0-1-2-5.