WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley sophomore guard Cam Webster has his game set on attack mode so far this season.
After scoring 20 points in his team’s season opener against Tri-County, Webster looked to attack the rim and take open 3-point shots in KV’s comfortable 62-40 win over visiting Kouts on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Webster had 13 of the Kougars’ 22 first-quarter points, hitting 4 of 5 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 3 of 4 free throws to kickstart the offense. KV (2-0) led 22-9 after the first period and 32-20 by halftime.
The Kougars’ biggest lead came with the final score.
The 6-foot-3 shooting guard settled into a far less aggressive role as a freshman starter a year ago. But KV coach Bill Shepherd has pushed Webster into a starring role with success this season.
“When you bring a young kid up who is a good player, they tend to defer to people, which Cam did last year as a freshman,” Shepherd said. “Then, the rest of their careers, that’s what they morph into and score six points a game every year. I was really concerned that Cam might turn into that. But the first two games he’s had 20 and 21, so it looks like he’s totally flipped the switch. He did not carry the mentality of last year to this year. He’s looking to score. He can put the ball in the basket in a ton of ways.”
Webster would finish the first half with 17 points. Senior teammate Nick Mikash added to the scoring in the second half, hitting 4 of 7 shots for nine points in the final two quarters. He finished with 13 points and added six rebounds.
“I don’t think he’s realized it yet, but I think Nick will realize throughout the year how Cam being aggressive helps him,” Shepherd said of Mikash, who led the team in scoring a year ago. “Last year, when Cam wasn’t aggressive, teams would say, ‘Hey, let’s just guard Nick.’ That just opens so much more for Nick. He can score inside with the best of him.”
Junior Hayden Dase had seven points and six rebounds and senior Luke Andree had six points, all coming in the second half.
Kouts (2-2) was led by Aaron Ketchmark’s 10 points and 12 rebounds. Spencer Andrews also had 10 points.
KVHS hit 7 of 11 shots in the first quarter. The Kougars were 25 of 47 from the floor in the game and held Kouts to 4 of 19 shooting in the second half to push the lead over 20 points.
The Mustangs did go on a 7-0 run in the second period to close within nine, but that was as close as they got the rest of the night.
“We have to mix it up defensively or else mentally we get a little stagnant,” Shepherd said. “You saw that in the second quarter a little bit. Our defense really sets up offense. If we were into it defensively, our offense is a lot better. We came out and had some good defensive energy, got a lot of deflections. We didn’t get as many steals as we could, so we need to be quicker to the ball. But I thought they looked good for their second game.”
KV, which snapped a four-game skid in its series with Kouts, also forced 21 turnovers and defended the 3-point arc well against a team that relies on the 3-point shot. The Mustangs were just 3 of 12 from behind the arc overall.
Shepherd utilized his entire bench early then substituted freely once his team got the lead over 20 points in the second half.
“Early in the season, you’re trying to get guys some playing time to see what they can work into,” he said. “I thought we got some good minutes from some of our guys, but they need to show that they deserve those minutes as we go on. We have a tough stretch of games coming up.”
The Kougars face Morgan Township at home on Dec. 9 before traveling to Valparaiso — perhaps the Northwest Indiana region’s top team — and Andrean on Dec. 11 and 17, respectively. KV then competes in the Highland Tournament on Dec. 28-30.