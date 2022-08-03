RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley golfing standout Brynlee DeBoard won yet another individual title at the Rensselaer Central golf invitational at Curtis Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.
The junior carded a 76 on the par-72 layout, beating runner-up Elle Mowry of Hanover Central (81) by five strokes.
Kougar teammate Lilly VanLoon tied for third with an 87, but claimed a third-place medal after shooting a better score on two handicap holes.
Rensselaer Central junior Jenna Minter also shot an 87 for fourth place and Bianca Hulzar of Winamac was fifth with an 87.
Seven varsity teams and two junior varsity teams participated in this year’s invitational on a warm, sunny day.
The Kougars successfully defended their invite title with a 344, beating runner-up RCHS (367) by 23 strokes. KV had all five of its golfers shot under 100 over 18 holes, including DeBoard, VanLoon, Allie Rushmore (88), Avarie Rondeau (93) and Kaelyn Cukasik (99).
DeBoard shot a 37 on the front nine and followed with a 39 on the back. She had three birdies and eight pars.
Besides Minter, the Bombers counted scores from Carly Drone (89), Maggie Hooker (92) and Maggie Maienbrook (99). Haley Graf had a kick-out score of 100.
Madelyn Arenholz shot a 100 to lead North Newton, with teammate Leeanna Knight firing a 114. South Newton’s Tess Thomas shot a 103 and Jasmine Culp had a 95 to lead Tri-County. Teammate Addison Douglas fired a 116.
KV’s JV team shot a 432, with Kaitlyn Bakker and Sophia Barlog leading the charge with 102s. Rensselaer’s JV squad had a 475, with Addison Hesson’s 101 leading the charge. Hesson serves as the long senior on the team.