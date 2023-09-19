MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley claimed its second straight Twin Lakes Sectional title Monday afternoon, with all five golfers breaking 90 to win by 17 strokes.
The Kougars shot a 333 at the Tippecanoe Country Club in Monticello to outdistance themselves from runner-up Rochester, which had a team score of 350. Logansport held off Rensselaer Central for the third regional qualifying spot by a single stroke, 374-375.
Winamac was fifth (385) and Twin Lakes shot a 388 for sixth. DeMotte Christian (424), Tri-county (448), Pioneer (469), North Newton (481), South Newton (557) and Caston (no score) also competed.
KV’s title win was the third in four years for its senior group, which includes outright 2021 and 2022 individual champion Brynlee DeBoard, Lilly Van Loon, Allie Rushmore, Katelyn Bakker and Avarie Rondeau.
DeBoard led the charge on Monday, shooting a 79 to tie for medalist honors with Winamac’s Bianca Huizar and Rochester’s Olivia Bailey.
Van Loon finished with an 82, followed by Rushmore with an 84. Bakker and Rondeau shots 88s in their final sectional appearance.
The Kougars advance to the regional round at their own Sandy Pines Golf Course on Saturday morning. The top three teams from sectional sites at Valparaiso, Lake Central, LaPorte and Penn will join KV, Rochester and Logansport in DeMotte, with the first golfer to tee off at 8 a.m., CST.
Huizar will also compete at Sandy Pines after advancing as one of three individuals whose team fell short of qualifying. Rensselaer Central’s Carly Drone, a junior, will compete in her third straight regional after shooting an 83 at TCC and Pioneer’s Mia McKaig also punched a ticket after shooting an 88.
The Lady Bombers had three golfers break 100 on Monday, including Drone, junior Maggie Hooker (92) and senior Haley Graf (96). Senior Jenna Minter capped her career with a 104 and senior Maggie Maienbrook had a kick-out score of 106 in her final tournament.
Audrey DeVries led DeMotte Christian with a 94, followed by teammates Adeline Hensler (105), Allie Myers (105), Addy Lundy (120) and Carly Musch (130).
Tri-County, which claimed a Midwest Conference title this summer, got a 95 from Grace Tyler. Teammate Addison Douglas carded a 112, followed by Murphy Misch (118), Addison Ewen (123) and Alexis Northup (125).
Emma Wagoner’s 116 led North Newton’s effort and South Newton got a 137 from Morgan Wright.