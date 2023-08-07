DeMOTTE — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ golf team had several strong showings during its run through invitationals north and south over a seven-day span.
The Lady Bombers capped the invite portion of their schedule — they opened with four tournaments in seven days — by finishing sixth at the Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines Golf Course on Aug. 7.
RCHS finished with a 380 to tie with Crown Point. Rensselaer, however, secured the sixth spot due to a better fifth player score.
Kankakee Valley won the team title with a 338, edging Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster (342). Lake Central was third (351), Valparaiso placed fourth (369) and LaPorte finished fifth (373).
A total of 17 teams scored, with North Newton placing 16th.
Individually, KVHS senior Brynlee DeBoard shot an even-par 71 to beat runner-up Hannah Ingersoll of Munster (75) by three strokes. It was a personal best round for DeBoard, who set a new 18-hole school record after shooting a 34 on the front side and 37 on the back.
It’s also the first time KV won its own tournament.
Bianca Huizer of Winamac, who finished second at last week’s RCHS invite, shot a 77 for third place, with Norah Rossmann of Valpo firing a 79 for fourth. Kamryn Kubik of LaPorte also shot a 79.
Other scorers for KV included Lilly Van Loon (88), Katelyn Bakker (89) and Allison Rushmore (90). Avarie Rondeau fired a 96.
Maggie Hooker shot an 85 to lead the Bombers, who got a 96 from Maggie Maienbrook and 98 from Haley Graf. Jenna Minter shot a 101 and Carly Drone finished with a 102.
Alexis Jeka shot a 118 for North Newton.
KV also ran out five other golfers to the course to compete as a “B” team. Molly Summers shot a 97 to lead Scott Van Loon’s second five, with Kaylee Anderson firing a 100. Sophia Barlog (110), Reese Smith (124) and Sarah Biedron (129) also competed.
RCHS at Bison invite Aug. 4
The Lady Bombers got a 96 from Mallory Klinger in leading RCHS to a sixth-place finish at the Lady Bison Invitational in Oxford last Friday. Rensselaer had a team score of 419, with Maienbrook (99), Gracie Render (108) and Adyson Veldman (116) also scoring. Aubrey Geleott had a 118.
RCHS at West Lafayette invite
The Bombers competed against 14 other teams at West Lafayette’s invitational at Purdue’s Kampen Course on the Birk Boilermaker Golf Complex. RCHS finished fourth overall (382) while competing against many of central Indiana’s best golfers. Drone shot a 91 to lead the charge, with Hooker and Graf carding 96s. Minter shot a 99 and Klingler fired a 104 for the kick-out score. Terre Haute South won the team title with a 347, followed by Lake Central and the host Red Devils. Lafayette Harrison was fifth behind the Bombers.
Lady Kougars 2nd at Lake Central
KV claimed second place at the competitive Lake Central Invitationals on Friday, Aug. 4, shooting a team round of 353 at the Palmira Golf Course. DeBoard shot an 85, with Rushmore and Rondeau carding 89s. Van Loon shot a 90 and Bakker had a 94 for the kick-out score. Munster captured the team title with a 323.